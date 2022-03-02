Javiermilei Mipalabra Com {Mar} Giveaway, Draw Process

This article describes the salary giveaway initiative conducted by an Argentine celebrity resulting in massive registration. Read on Javiermilei Mipalabra Com.

About Javier Milei

Javier Milei is an Argentine politician, economist, author, public speaker, businessman, federal deputy and radio host. He gained massive popularity from his TV appearances. He was also a part of the Everest band.

Javier Milei was born on 22nd October 1970 in Buenos Aires. He is currently assigned as the National Deputy of Buenos Aeries. In addition to his political activities, he is also a radio host for ConexiónAbierta since 2017.

Javier Milei is also an author of several books primarily based on economics. Moreover, he also published various academic articles on economics.

Javiermilei Mipalabra Com

“My Word Giveaway” is the initiative taken by Javier Milei to provide his salary as a deputy to the citizens of the country.

Javier Milei promised the people not to take the salary received in his political position. Moreover, he promised to give the received salary to the people.

The total giveaway amount is $369,828, in which $339,808 is his basic salary, and $30,020 was provided for his mobility from the government.

The online registration process was conducted on mipalabra.javiermilei.com.

Giveaway Process

The user needs to visit the official website mentioned above.

The next step includes submitting the name, surname, user ID, mobile number, date of birth and contact email id.

The user needs to read all the rules and regulations mentioned in the confirmation process.

Accept the rules and conditions.

Finally, click “Register”.

Giveaway Draw and Announcements

The crucial details associated with the salary giveaway are updated on Javier Milei’s official Instagram account.

The winner’s announcement was made on 10th February 2022.

The registration data collected from the users are stored on the website for review purposes.

The minimum age limit for participation is set to 18 years old.

The winner’s data gets removed from the system data, and the winner needs to apply again to participate in the following giveaways.

Draw Winner 2022

The winner is Jonathan.

Javier Milei directly contacts the winner for official verification.

The winner was found and verified within ten minutes of the draw. The winner receives the whole salary amount of Javier Milei.

Conclusion

The salary giveaway by Javier Milei is a gesture to prove to the Argentinian citizens on keeping his word. To know more on this topic, please visit.

Have you registered your application on Javiermilei Mipalabra Com? If yes, kindly comment on your valuable experience with the online giveaway process below.

