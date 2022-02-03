Jeff Wiki Zucker {Feb 2022} Get Complete Details Here

This news article has provided all the information about the resignation of Jeff Wiki Zucker.

Who is Jeff Zucker?

Jeff Zucker was born in Homestead, Florida, on 9 April 1965. He is now 56 years of age. He is one of the most popular American media presidents. Jeff was president of CNN Worldwide from January 2013 to February 2022.

He was responsible for CNN, CNN International and HLN, and CNN Digital. He also worked as the CEO of NBCUniversal.

Why is this topic now trending?

Jeff Zucker is already a well-known person, and people have always been curious about knowing him. But now, the entire world is looking for Jeff Wiki Zucker due to his resignation from CNN.

There is a lot of information on him across social media. Many people want to know more about him, including his family, net worth, income, and professional life.

Career and net worth of Jeff Zucker!

We all know that Jeff used to work as the president of CNN Worldwide from January 2013 to February 2022. He was responsible for CNN, as well as CNN Digital. He was elected president and CEO at NBC Universal on 6 February 2007.

The New York Post reported on 2 June 2010 that Zucker would be leaving for anywhere from $30 million to $40 million.

Jeff Wiki Zucker

CNN President Zucker resigned yesterday after disclosing a secret relationship with a high-ranking official who has already served duty as the director to an ex-New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo.

According to the network’s journalists, Zucker wanted to remain in the position temporarily but was facing a trigger if he didn’t step down, who cited two people involved in this matter.

From sources, we have found that Zucker is now 56 years old. Some say he needs to open up this relationship rather than disclose his relationship with CNN executives (Gollust Allison).

Recently we saw a meeting with Jeff Wiki Zucker. That meeting was hosted in the most popular show in America.

The Final Words:

