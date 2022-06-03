Jennens Missing {June 2022} Incident With 15-Year Girl!

This article has gathered information about Jennens Missing. It will instruct people for further search and recent actions on the case.

Have you seen a picture of a teenage girl circulating on the internet? An adolescent girl Alexis Jennens’s photo, has spread pretty rapidly on the internet in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and India.

Do you have any clue about her disappearance? People post her picture on different social media platforms, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, etc., with hashtags Jennens Missing.

How Does Jennens Miss?

Alexis Jennens is a 15-year-old teenage girl from Brisbane, Australia. She was last seen and heard on 31 May 2022 in Burpengary at 7:30 a.m. After that, there is no clue where she has gone.

Her father has stated that her daughter was last seen in Burpengary in black pants and a grey Nike crew neck jumper. Her dad has issued a missing person alert and posted a photo with a number to contact if someone has any clue about her appearance nearby.

Why is Jennens Missing Brisbane trending?

This case has been filed in the missing person alert, and people are rapidly sharing the picture of the girl and details of her last appearance on the internet. As she disappeared without any final words or clues, her father, Daryl Jennens, panicked and searched for her daughter in any possible manner.

Her father apologized to all the connections for posting so much stuff at one time, but he said he is short on the platform, and he believes that people are more active on social media, so they can help as soon as possible in this case through spreading awareness.

Jennens Missing– Details-

Alexis’s full name is Alexis Jennens, and she is 15 years old. She was last seen in the Burpengary area in the North of Brisbane. She was last seen in black pants and a Nike Crew neck grey jumper. She has no other belongings with her as per the sources at the time of disappearance.

Also, some details have been circulating about her detailed appearance for reference, including her photo and body measurements. Alexis is described as 145cm tall. She is of a slim build and has long light brown hair. Her eyes are blue, and she has long baby pink nails. People are sharing this with Jennens Missing Brisbane hashtags as it will grab more social media visibility, and people will get more aware of this issue.

Daryl Jennens also shared his number on every platform, so they can inform him as soon as possible if anyone comes up with any details. His contact number is – 0413 511 229. Also, if any clues come up, people are advised to contact the crime stoppers helpline, which is 1800 333 000.

Conclusion-

The sudden disappearance of a teenager who is 15 years old in Brisbane sparked an awareness campaign online for Jennens Missing. She was last seen near the area of North Brisbane, and people are requested for a search.

Many people claim to see her on the same timeline, broadcasted with the message online.

Also, click here to update and know more about the case.

