DODBUZZ
News

Jennens Missing {June 2022} Incident With 15-Year Girl!

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags

This article has gathered information about Jennens Missing. It will instruct people for further search and recent actions on the case.

Have you seen a picture of a teenage girl circulating on the internet? An adolescent girl Alexis Jennens’s photo, has spread pretty rapidly on the internet in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and India

Do you have any clue about her disappearance? People post her picture on different social media platforms, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, etc., with hashtags Jennens Missing

How Does Jennens Miss?

Alexis Jennens is a 15-year-old teenage girl from Brisbane, Australia. She was last seen and heard on 31 May 2022 in Burpengary at 7:30 a.m. After that, there is no clue where she has gone.

Her father has stated that her daughter was last seen in Burpengary in black pants and a grey Nike crew neck jumper. Her dad has issued a missing person alert and posted a photo with a number to contact if someone has any clue about her appearance nearby.

Why is Jennens Missing Brisbane trending?

This case has been filed in the missing person alert, and people are rapidly sharing the picture of the girl and details of her last appearance on the internet. As she disappeared without any final words or clues, her father, Daryl Jennens, panicked and searched for her daughter in any possible manner.

Her father apologized to all the connections for posting so much stuff at one time, but he said he is short on the platform, and he believes that people are more active on social media, so they can help as soon as possible in this case through spreading awareness.

Jennens Missing– Details-

Alexis’s full name is Alexis Jennens, and she is 15 years old. She was last seen in the Burpengary area in the North of Brisbane. She was last seen in black pants and a Nike Crew neck grey jumper. She has no other belongings with her as per the sources at the time of disappearance.

Also, some details have been circulating about her detailed appearance for reference, including her photo and body measurements. Alexis is described as 145cm tall. She is of a slim build and has long light brown hair. Her eyes are blue, and she has long baby pink nails. People are sharing this with Jennens Missing Brisbane hashtags as it will grab more social media visibility, and people will get more aware of this issue. 

Daryl Jennens also shared his number on every platform, so they can inform him as soon as possible if anyone comes up with any details. His contact number is – 0413 511 229. Also, if any clues come up, people are advised to contact the crime stoppers helpline, which is 1800 333 000.

Conclusion- 

The sudden disappearance of a teenager who is 15 years old in Brisbane sparked an awareness campaign online for Jennens MissingShe was last seen near the area of North Brisbane, and people are requested for a search.

Many people claim to see her on the same timeline, broadcasted with the message online.

Also, click here to update and know more about the case.

Also Read : – Alex Eipert Missing {June 2022} A Girl Found Lifeless! (dodbuzz.com)

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Dr Preston Phillips Tulsa Oklahoma {June} What Happened!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This article describes the shoot-out in a medical building in which a patient shot his doctor to death. Read more on Dr Preston Phillips Tulsa Oklahoma. Are you saddened by the demise of four people due to a shooting incident that took place in a medical institution? Are you eager to know about the motive behind this unfortunate incident? Read till the end to learn all details associated with this topic. People of the United States and other nations are astounded by the back-to-back gun shooting incident resulting in bloodshed....
News

Fotos Joelma com (June 2022) Necessary Updates Here!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
To all the readers wondering about the details of Fotos Joelma com, this article has all the facts mentioned for your clarity. Are you also stunned by the recent public appearance of Jeolma? What is the reason behind a swollen face? Is Jeolma still dealing with Covid? To all our readers wondering for the answers to these related questions, this article has clarification for all your doubts. Jeolma is a renowned singer, dancer and songwriter based in Brazil. She is known for her live performances and has been deeply affected by covid. Please...
News

Cool Zzz Deluxe Pillow {June} Read To Know All Facts!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
The guide shares details about the Cool Zzz Deluxe Pillow to help people know the worth of buying it.   Are you a warm sleeper looking for the best cooling pillow to have a sound sleep at night? Cool Zzz Deluxe is an exclusive cooling pillow designed using cutting-edge technology to make your sleep comfortable and relaxing.  It comes with advanced technology to keep you comfortable, dry, and cool while sleeping. It is the comfortable pillow many people use in the United States and Canada.  If you are also interested in buying the advanced Cool Zzz Deluxe Pillow,...
News

Genshin Error 31-4302 {June} Read Exclusive Details!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This article offers information about Genshin Error 31-4302 and how to resolve it. Do you enjoy playing online games on your device? Some notable online games have achieved immense global success. One of the more well-known online games is Genshin Impact.  Users are extensively searching for the solution to an error in this game, and Genshin Error 31-4302 has become trendy. Users in the Philippines, Indonesia, the United States, and Brazil are most affected by this error. Keep reading this article if you're interested in getting a fix for this...