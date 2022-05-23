Jericho Turnpike Accident {May} Explore Incident!

Want to know about the Jericho Turnpike Accident, and how it happened? Read ahead and get the important details.

What is the news about?

The news regarding the accident goes viral on the internet and in the media. It is seen that the accident happened near Jericho Turnpike which is situated just before 214, eastbound lane. The incident happened when the 22-year-old man was driving a Mercedes Benz, and it hit the 2010 Lincoln Town car. The car that got hit by the Mercedes had five people in it, out of which three women were pronounced to be dead on the scene.

Jericho Turnpike Accident helps us know that the accident happened in Jericho Turnpike, near Saturday night’s catering hall. It were observed that both the drivers are injured along with the other passengers. They all are taken to the hospital. Moreover, it is noticed that the three women who were killed in the accident were coming from a sweet sixteen party.

Interviews with many people found that people are shocked to see such an accident and the people who have died in it. The drivers of both cars are also seriously injured.

Important details on Jericho Turnpike Accident:

The accident happened on Saturday night near the catering hall.

Three women out of the five passengers died in the accident.

The accident was fatal for the three as the Mercedes hit the car they were traveling.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz, a 22-year-old boy, is arrested, and three cases of killing are imposed on him.

A witness who works at a nearby restaurant mentioned that he heard a loud bang at 11 pm and immediately reported it to 911.

Views of people on Jericho Turnpike Accident:

Going through the details mentioned on the internet, few people stated that the accident happened on Saturday night, and three women died due to the carelessness of the Mercedes Benz driver. Moreover, some witness that the other car was taking a turn when the Mercedes banged into it, and both cars went flying in the air.

The bottom line:

Thus, we find a Jericho accident on the streets, and the police have arrested the 22-year-old. He does not have many serious injuries and, therefore, after medication, will be taken into police custody.

Also, the other driver is taken to the hospital, and proper treatment is given to him. What are your views on Jericho Turnpike Accident? Do let us know in the comments.

