Jerry Jones Car Accident {May} Explore What Happened!

Jerry Jones is a Billionaire businessman in the United States, and he owns the Dallas Cowboys NFL. For huge details about the Jerry Jones Car Accident, look below.

What happened to Jerry Jones?

Jones, age 79, was convoluted in a tiny car smash near Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard in uptown Dallas on Wednesday night. Corps was hailed to the spot at 8:10 p.m. Emergency corps acknowledged the incident near Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard in uptown Dallas. In March, Jones had what the Dallas Morning News described as a “minor medical issue” that led him to miss the NFL Scouting Combine. For more details about Jerry Jones, read the below provided complete article.

Jerry Jones Net Worth 2022

Although his injuries were minor, he was taken to a hospital for checking out and returned home that night. Stephen Jones, Jerry Jones’ son and the Cowboys’ executive vice president and chief operating officer, told the Dallas Morning News that Jones “is all right.”. Jerry Jones’s Net Worth is around $8.5 billion.

At the end of the month, he attended the NFL meetings and sat in on the Cowboys’ conference during the last week’s draft. Following Dallas police practice, the names of those involved in collisions are not disclosed except in fatalities.

Corps investigation related to the incident

Related to the Jerry Jones Car Accident, The Dallas Police Department officers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard. One person was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons. Tyler Smith selected Dallas in the first round, and Sam Williams was selected in the second round. The Vikings selected Jalen Tolbert and Jake Ferguson in the third and fourth rounds. It has been confirmed independently by NBC 5 that Jerry Jones was involved in a minor accident and was not seriously injured. Let’s look at the net worth details of Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones Car Accident

Jerry is the owner of the Cowboys. After Panthers’ owner David Tepper, he’s the second richest owner in the NFL. The Cowboys have won three Super Bowls since 1989 under Jones, who has helped make them one of the most prestigious sports franchises.

Conclusion

As per reports, it is got to know that a minor accident has occurred, and he is all right as per the latest information. Net worth details of Jerry Jones are also mentioned in the above article.

