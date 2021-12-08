Jewlr Reviews (Dec 2021) Read Reliable Reviews Here!

Before your set out to find the perfect piece of jewelry for you, take a look at this article about Jewlr Reviews and collect all the necessary data about it.

Is there anybody who will deny the importance of jewelry? Jewelry is not only an accessory, but they are a part of our life. Even in weddings, the vows are sealed by exchanging rings. So, whether men or women jewelries have the power to create a moment, a memory for everyone, the right piece can enhance anyone’s appearance.

In the United States, Jewlr.com offers all types of jewelry. The Jewlr Reviews are here to reveal all the details about it.

Overview of Jewlr.com

Whether it’s your wedding, a gifting opportunity or you want to pamper yourself; you will find a piece for everyone on jewlr.com. Their offerings include Rings, chains, pendants, bracelets, anklets, earrings and a lot more. It also provides the service of personalizing your jewelry. You can engrave any message or name on your piece of jewelry.

Even the gift box of your order can be personalized with pictures and messages. The price range is varied here, but we still need to determine if Jewlr Legit or not. Currently, a holiday sale is active on the site, which gives you a 60% discount on all jewelries and a free gift is offered with every purchase.

Specifications of the Site

Shipping Methods: The website has a standard shipping method and two different express shipping methods

Shipping Time: 3-4 business days for standard method and 1-2 business days for chosen express method

Jewlr Reviews : The reviews are all positive

Shipping Fees: Both the Express shipping methods are chargeable

Served Area: The website’s service is available in some selected countries

Free Shipping Option: All the orders shipped through the standard method are free of cost

Payment Details: Various modes are available

Return Period: 99 days

Return Charges: On the buyers

Refund Policy: Shipping fees and gift-wrapping charges are non-refundable

Warranty: Free warranty is provided on all jewelry

Exchange Terms: As per the Jewlr Reviews , no exchange information is available, but the site offers a free resizing service

Order cancellation: No data is found

Social Media: The site is active on all social media platforms

List of Pros

99 days return period

Free shipping is available

A lot of positive reviews

Various payment options are found

It is a popular brand

Free gift with every purchase

Free warranty is provided

List of Cons

Return charges are on the customers

Order cancellation information is not found

100% refund is not possible

Worldwide delivery is not available

Reliability of the Site

To find the answers to whether Jewlr Legit or not, we collected the following data.

Domain Registration: 18-05-2007

Domain Age: 15 years

Contact Details: Both phone number and email id are seen

Address: There are no address details on the site

Policy Details: Some policies are missing

Owners’ Data: The owner is not identified

Payment Modes: Various modes can be used

Trust Index: 53%

Reviews: Reviews are all excellent

Plagiarism: A large amount of plagiarism is found

Rank: 98496th rank on Alexa

Social Media: The website is socially very active

Despite some negative points about the website, it doesn’t look completely illegit. But yet more research is needed to be certain.

Jewlr Reviews from Customers

There is no doubt that the website has a positive reputation among the customers. It has a massive number of followers on social media, and all the reviews on the site say only good things about it. But surprisingly, the review section of its Facebook page is not active to justify these comments. Visit here to know more about Jewlr .

If we examine carefully, some comments on the social media posts are also disabled, which is suspicious. So, if you get Scammed Online? Take Action.

Bottomline

The website portrays a contrary reputation through its various attributes. Hence, Jewlr Reviews suggests you have thorough research about the site before visiting it and also learn about how to Get money refund on credit card. Kindly do not hesitate to share your valuable thoughts about the article in the comments below.