Jewlr Reviews (Dec 2021) Read Reliable Reviews Here!
Before your set out to find the perfect piece of jewelry for you, take a look at this article about Jewlr Reviews and collect all the necessary data about it.
Is there anybody who will deny the importance of jewelry? Jewelry is not only an accessory, but they are a part of our life. Even in weddings, the vows are sealed by exchanging rings. So, whether men or women jewelries have the power to create a moment, a memory for everyone, the right piece can enhance anyone’s appearance.
In the United States, Jewlr.com offers all types of jewelry. The Jewlr Reviews are here to reveal all the details about it.
Overview of Jewlr.com
Whether it’s your wedding, a gifting opportunity or you want to pamper yourself; you will find a piece for everyone on jewlr.com. Their offerings include Rings, chains, pendants, bracelets, anklets, earrings and a lot more. It also provides the service of personalizing your jewelry. You can engrave any message or name on your piece of jewelry.
Even the gift box of your order can be personalized with pictures and messages. The price range is varied here, but we still need to determine if Jewlr Legit or not. Currently, a holiday sale is active on the site, which gives you a 60% discount on all jewelries and a free gift is offered with every purchase.
Specifications of the Site
- pm; Saturday and Sunday 9:00 am to 5:30 pm
- Shipping Methods: The website has a standard shipping method and two different express shipping methods
- Shipping Time: 3-4 business days for standard method and 1-2 business days for chosen express method
- Jewlr Reviews: The reviews are all positive
- Shipping Fees: Both the Express shipping methods are chargeable
- Served Area: The website’s service is available in some selected countries
- Free Shipping Option: All the orders shipped through the standard method are free of cost
- Payment Details: Various modes are available
- Return Period: 99 days
- Return Charges: On the buyers
- Refund Policy: Shipping fees and gift-wrapping charges are non-refundable
- Warranty: Free warranty is provided on all jewelry
- Exchange Terms: As per the Jewlr Reviews, no exchange information is available, but the site offers a free resizing service
- Order cancellation: No data is found
- Social Media: The site is active on all social media platforms
List of Pros
- 99 days return period
- Free shipping is available
- A lot of positive reviews
- Various payment options are found
- It is a popular brand
- Free gift with every purchase
- Free warranty is provided
List of Cons
- Return charges are on the customers
- Order cancellation information is not found
- 100% refund is not possible
- Worldwide delivery is not available
Reliability of the Site
To find the answers to whether Jewlr Legit or not, we collected the following data.
- Domain Registration: 18-05-2007
- Domain Age: 15 years
- Contact Details: Both phone number and email id are seen
- Address: There are no address details on the site
- Policy Details: Some policies are missing
- Owners’ Data: The owner is not identified
- Payment Modes: Various modes can be used
- Trust Index: 53%
- Reviews: Reviews are all excellent
- Plagiarism: A large amount of plagiarism is found
- Rank: 98496th rank on Alexa
- Social Media: The website is socially very active
Despite some negative points about the website, it doesn’t look completely illegit. But yet more research is needed to be certain.
Jewlr Reviews from Customers
There is no doubt that the website has a positive reputation among the customers. It has a massive number of followers on social media, and all the reviews on the site say only good things about it. But surprisingly, the review section of its Facebook page is not active to justify these comments. Visit here to know more about Jewlr .
If we examine carefully, some comments on the social media posts are also disabled, which is suspicious. So, if you get Scammed Online? Take Action.
Bottomline
The website portrays a contrary reputation through its various attributes. Hence, Jewlr Reviews suggests you have thorough research about the site before visiting it and also learn about how to Get money refund on credit card. Kindly do not hesitate to share your valuable thoughts about the article in the comments below.