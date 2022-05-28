Jimmy Smits Kenobi {May} Casts and Character of Obi Ban!

Jimmy Smits Kenobi post has shared details of the cast and characters played by different actors in the miniseries Obi Ban.

Are you a fan of Star Wars and would like to watch any product from this franchise? Lucasfilm has diverted its fictional work into novel books, television series, and video games. The latest creation, Obi-Ban Kenobi, is received well by its fans in Ireland, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The story is set ten years after the Revenge of the Sith and has most actors from previous Star war series. To know more about the actors and their characters, keep reading Jimmy Smits Kenobi post till the end.

Obi Ban Kenobi Miniseries:

Obi Ban is a miniseries released on 27th May and will stream on Disney plus for Canada and Netherlands audiences. Two episodes of this series have been released, and the rest are slated to be launched in June.

All the Star Wars actors are playing almost the same character in this miniseries. Fans will watch Mc Gregor as Obi Ban Kenobi, and this news has been circulating in the media for a long time. Hayden Christensen is playing the character of Anakin Skywalker.

Jimmy Smits Bail Organa and Obi Ban Kenobi:

Jimmy Smits is also one of the familiar faces in the latest released series Obi Ban; Smits is playing the role of Senator Bail Organa. In the two-episode released on the 27th of May, it becomes clear that Bail Organa and Breha Organa are not Princess Leia’s biological parents but raised her well and don’t reveal this truth to her.

In the two-episode, Princess Leia is shown kidnapped by bounty hunters, and Bail Organa recruits Obi Ban to bring her back. This act appears to be a trap set by Reva to get Vader. Jimmy Smits Bail Organa is shown as a king residing on Alderaan with his family.

Some other Characters and Cast in Obi Ban Kenobi:

Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars – Joel appeared as Owen in Attack of Clones and returned as Owen in Obi Ban; he, along with his wife, raised Luke, son of Padme and Anakin, in Tatooine.

Bonnie Piesse as Beru – Piesse acted in both Attack of Clones and Revenge of the Sith and has played the character of Beru.

Temuera Morrison as Clone trooper – Morrison has played the role of clone trooper looking for help from Obi Ban.

Jimmy Smits Kenobi other Episodes:

Since two episodes of the series are released, it becomes clear that Luke and Leia are related and are the son and daughter of Padme and Anakin. Its four more episodes will be released in June, and their dates are given below.

Episode 3 – 1 st June

Episode 4 – 8 th June

Episode 5 – 15 th June

Episode 6 – 22 nd June

This show will be streamed on Disney plus and fans can watch it on the date mentioned above.

Final verdict:

The audience watching this series must be aware of previous Star Wars movies and series to get familiar with this miniseries. Jimmy Smits Kenobi believes that the same cast will help fans recall all the events quickly from previous films. In the comment section, Star war fans can share their thoughts on the Obi Ban series.

