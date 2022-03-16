Jmv Hyundai Sohna Reviews {March 2022} Read Updates!

Tap on this article to know very relevant news about the inappropriate behaviour of the JMV Hyundai Sohna dealership by reading our Jmv Hyundai Sohna Reviews.

Sohna is a city in Gurgaon. Recently, an incident occurred at a Hyundai dealership; Creta owner Mr Ajit Singh has been beaten and harassed inside this dealership. Some people have made a video that gets viral on social media platforms.

Now, you all need to know a few factors about this dealership and what customers are saying after purchasing a car from this store and also know a few incidents about this store.

Jmv Hyundai Sohna Reviews

Few customers have already faced problem of this dealer ship like Sohna Hyundai showroom is large and have varities of cars, but the professionalism was missing. They also sale faulty cars. Service quality of this dealership is poor.

Apart from this a major incident took place, in this dealership, know more about it. According to our research, we have found that ten to fifteen people were involved in this incident and tried to snatch the phone of Mr Ajit by thrashing him.

A police case has been filed against the dealership, and Hyundai India is also a Jmv Hyundai Sohna Reviews.

This case has been shifted to the court, and police have provided CCTV footage and demanded justice for the Hyundai Creta owner.

Why is this topic trending?

This topic has become trending due to the viral video shared by the Creta owner’s friend and making it viral on social media platforms. After watching this video, people get angry and search for more about it.



Why did the Hyundai owner face this brutality?

Dealers help him solve the issue and tell the owner to remove the video from social media. But he didn’t agree, and this is the main reason that Hyundai dealerships started their brutality and forced him to give good JMV Hyundai Sohna Reviews. But he dined to give him that is why they started to beat him; later police rescued him.

Final Verdict:

According to our research, we found that Creta owner Mr, Ajit bought a new car and from the beginning, it showed various problems. While he reported to the dealership and created a video about the unprofessionalism of Hyundai workers, then 10 to 15 people surrounded him and thrashed him.

