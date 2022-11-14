Can Job Posting Sites Help You Find Better Employees?

The job market is saturated, and this poses unique challenges for both employers and job seekers. Finding the perfect match for your business can be tough when you have to wade through hundreds of resumes or applications from candidates who lack the key skills or qualifications that you are looking for.

Getting a good match for your business can be tough. The struggle to find qualified job candidates is one that many businesses grapple with today. So, how can you find the best employees for your business?

How Job Sites Can Help You Hire the Right People

When there are so many candidates on the job market, the process of hiring can feel overwhelming (especially for small businesses who don’t have a dedicated HR department). In the current, tech-driven work climate, online platforms often represent the best chance of finding the ideal candidate for any given role.

Using social media platforms and online job sites can greatly increase your chances of identifying and hiring good employees that meet all of your businesses needs and requirements. This is especially true if you are looking for hires from the younger generations; according to Statista, 67% of 18 – 24 year olds use a job site to browse listings.

Furthermore, many job listing sites, such as Indeed, allow you to opt into marketing options that can extend your reach and help you to reach the best candidates first. This will seriously lower the amount of competition you face for new talent.

Job sites connect you to a wider range of candidates than traditional, local job advertising and networking will. The only catch is that you need to craft your job listing well if you want to ensure that most applicants meet your specifications.

How to Write an Eye-Catching Job Ad That Attracts Good Candidates

If you choose the right job site, you will already have access to a large pool of potentially qualified job seekers for your vacancy. To attract those best suited to the role you have in mind, however, you will need to write an eye-catching job advert that is relevant to the skills and experience of the kind of job seeker you want to hire.

Here’s what the ideal job listing should include:

A Clear and Accurate Job Title

Your aim should be to ensure that the kind of candidate you are looking for can recognize that this is the role from them by looking at the title. For example, when seeking a senior professional for work in the care sector, rather than listing the job title as “Care Home Assistant”, which will attract professionals of all skill levels, try something like “Senior Care Provider” or “Care Home Shift Manager.”

This specificity will indicate to highly experienced care workers that this role suits their skills and qualifications, while indicating to newer professionals that you are seeking someone with a little more experience.

A Description of the Role and its Benefits

Provide a clear list of the duties that the role will involve, as well as the benefits that you offer. For example, you may list the duties and responsibilities as:

Work aggregate 40 hours per week over 5 days, including 2 weekends per month.

Manage care staff and assign daily duties

Formulate and approve rotas

Oversee junior care staff training

Asses and manage vacation and personal time off requests

Likewise, you could list the benefits of the role as such:

2 weekends off per month

1 hour paid lunch break, 2 unpaid 15-minute breaks

Competitive salary

2 weeks paid vacation per year

Tax rebate on uniform purchase and cleaning

Skill and Qualification Requirements

Once you have set the job title and laid out the duties and benefits of the role, you will need to indicate skill, experience and qualification requirements. By explicitly stating, for example, that you want a candidate with ten years of experience, management experience, and a set of professionally relevant qualifications, you will increase your chances of connecting with a number of suitable professionals who meet your basic requirements.

Above and beyond this, remember to sell the job. Just as potential candidates need to sell their skills and expertise to show that they are of value to would-be employers, you need to show what you offer.

While this may seem counter-intuitive, it is important to remember that competition for skilled talent is fierce. A highly skilled, qualified, and experienced candidate will be looking for a company that values them. By giving a brief overview of the benefits that you offer, as well as the potential salary range, you could catch the eye of a seriously skilled professional.