John McAfee Daughter {August 2022} Here’s What We Know!

Do you know John McAfee’s total number of kids and grandchildren? John McAfee makes his lone child publicly known. He has misled the public and his supporters by making absurd claims, that he has 47 children. This news has made headlines in the United Kingdom and other countries including the United States, and Canada.

Where is Jen McAfee now?

There is some evidence to support Jen McAfee’s citizenship. She works for a company in America as well. According to her lawyer Joy Athanasiou, she said that she sincerely loved her father, regardless of his multimillion dollar income. She simply never felt comfortable with his way of life. According to John McAfee, he never got to meet any of his great-grandchildren. After the Spanish High Court granted his extradition, John McAfee Dead by suicide in his cell on 23 June 2022.

Who is John McAfee?

In the English county of Gloucestershire, in Cinderford, McAfee was born. On September 18, 1945, John David McAfee, a British-American computer programmer, businessman, and two-time presidential contender, was born. He ran for the Libertarian Party candidacy for president of the United States in 2016 and 2020 but was not successful. He created the original, for-profit antivirus programme in 1987.

Tribal Voice, QuorumEx, and Future Tense Central are businesses he established. Due to allegations of American tax evasion, McAfee was detained in Spain in October 2020. John McAfee Children came across media after he committed suicide in a prison cell near Barcelona.

Personal life of John McAfee

John McAfee married three times: the first time in 1968 with Cristina, the second time in 1987 with Judy, and the third time in 2013 with Janice Dyson. He became popular for the first time after he developed the first commercial anti-virus programme. McAfee’s body is still stored in a prison morgue freezer located in or near Barcelona, over seven months after he died unexpectedly in a Spanish prison. A Spanish judge is still investigating the nature of his death despite his daughter and ex-wife fighting in court over the body.

Where does John McAfee Daughter live?

Before her father’s passing, no one knew Jen McAfee. She was believed to be the child of John and Janice Dyson, his third wife. The children of John McAfee were said to be between the ages of 11 and 49. Jen, John’s daughter, was confirmed to be around 19 years old.

