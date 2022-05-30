DODBUZZ
Jongho Car Accident {May 2022} Explore The Incident!

Latest News Jongho Car Accident

What has happened to Jongho? Is the Jongho Car Accident incident true? You need to read the below-written blog to know all the updates and his recent condition.

Do you love to hear Korean music? Korean music, or K-Pop, is now the most trending music worldwide and is gaining millions of new fans in every country from east to west. Bands like BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan), Blackpink, Ateez, etc., can be considered the representatives of K-Pop culture in major countries like the United States. But, recently, the Ateez fans are worried for their favorite bandmate and vocalist Jongho after his car accident news. Let’s fetch more about Jongho Car Accident

What happened to Jongho?

According to the official notification published by KQ Entertainment, the main vocalist Jongo of the Ateez band, has been injured because of a vehicle accident. The managing company has published its statement using its official Twitter account. In their statement, it’s been revealed that the artist got an injury in his leg; therefore, he cannot perform in upcoming concerts. After publishing this news, Jongho admirers and fans worry about their favourite artist’s health. Let’s know more about his fans’ reactions in the below segment.

Jongho Car Accident– Fans’ reaction to this incident:

After releasing the official statement about Jongho’s health condition as he has faced a car accident, fans from different nations like the United States are tweeting and showing their love and support on social media. Thousands of tweets and retweets have been uploaded on Twitter, mentioning that he should take a rest of at least 3 or 4 months for his health.

Many fans have posted several pictures of Jongho with the caption like ‘Take much time to heal, we are hoping you’re ok.’ Several hashtags are trending on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, out of which ‘#getwellsoonjongho’ has ranked top.

Who is Jongho?

Checking the facts about the ‘Jongho Car Accident,’ we found handsome details about this popular personality. For those who haven’t any idea about this singer, read this section to grab knowledge. Jongho, whose birth name is Choi Jong Ho, was born on 12th October 2000, in Seoul, South Korea.

His zodiac sign is Libra, having ISFP-T MBTI, the main vocalist of Ateez K-pop band. According to the wiki, he was one of the contestants on ‘Mixnine’ and had a younger brother. From the press meeting, he revealed that since childhood, he had an interest in singing, and due to his interest in singing, he always wanted to become an idol.

Jongho Car Accident– More about it:

Previously he injured his ankle, and now his leg injury made his fans concerned. Global fans are showing love, respect, and concern and praying for his quick healing. This unfortunate news shocked the entire K-pop world. 

Wrapping Up:

Choi Jong-Ho (stage name Jongho) has recently faced a car accident, and sources revealed that that due to this incident his leg has injured. You can gather more information about this famous personality by checking out articles. Is this article about the Jongho Car Accident insightful? Kindly mention it in the comment section. 

Also Read :-Jesse Koz Accident {May 2022} Know The Incident Here!

