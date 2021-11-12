Jordi Amat Wiki (Nov) Learn About Spanish Footballer!

This article provides the Jordi Amat Wiki and discusses news related to the football player.

Football is one of the most popular sports globally, if not the most successful and popular sport in the world. So, it’s not surprising that some of the highest-paid and popular athletes are football players.

Their personal lives are also the subject of considerable media and public attention. The footballer Jordi Amat also became trendy after a news and media coverage which made Jordi Amat Wiki trending.

Users in Indonesia are quite interested in knowing more about this athlete due to a recent related incident tying the athlete to this nation. Keep reading this article to get all the information about the same.

Who is Jordi Amat?

Jordi Amat is a Spanish football player who plays as a centre-back for various teams. Please note that this query concerns this football player and shouldn’t be mistaken with the Spanish writer of the same name.

Jordi Amat is best known for playing in the Belgian Club K.A.S. Eupen. We’ll get to the Jordi Amat Wiki shortly and discuss the details of this query in length. People in Indonesia are gaining interest in this player because he has some Indonesian ancestry, as revealed in recent news.

Jordi Amat Career Details

Jordi Amat Maas was born on March 21, 1992, making him 29 years old.

Sources suggest he hails from Canet de Mar in Spain.

He stands 185 cm high and plays primarily as a centre-back.

He also plays in the Premier League as a player for Swansea City.

He’s also played for Betis and Rayo Vallecano.

He’s played for the national team of Spain in U16,17,18,19,20,21 teams.

Why is Jordi Amat Wiki Trending?

Recently, Jordi Amat expressed his desire to defend the Indonesian national team.

Media outlets made extensive coverage of this news, and it became trendy as this revelation came as a surprise to many.

Later, sources revealed that the player is, infact, of Indonesian descent.

Sources suggest that the player’s grandmother is from Makassar in South Sulawesi.

Jordi Amat, himself, told people that he came to Spain as a child to stay clear of the war in his native country.

This news has become trendy and brought considerable attention to the player.

The Jordi Amat Wiki also clearly mentions the player’s Indonesian descent.

The mother of Jordi Amat’s grandmother also hails from South Sulawesi.

Read more about this player here.

The Final Verdict

We don’t need to assert that football is an incredibly popular game, and the global fame and success popular football players receive is only matched by a few other sports. Recently, football player Jordi Amat came under the spotlight after revealing his intentions regarding the Indonesian national team. We have mentioned all the relevant information about it above.

