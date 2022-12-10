Jovit Baldivino Girlfriend: Know His Cause of Death! Has He Debut Faithfully Album? Know About His Daughter & Wife Here!

The below article depicts all the facts for Jovit Baldivino Girlfriend, and the reason for their separation and all the current trending updates.

Do you know who Jovit Baldivino was? Do you know who Jovit Baldivino’s girlfriend was? Please go through the entire article if you don’t know them.

Jovit Baldivino was a famous Filipino singer whose sudden death surprised his fans from the Philippines, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Canada, and the United States. Jovit Baldivino’s fans now searched for Jovit Baldivino Girlfriend to know more about him.

Disclaimer: All the information mentioned in the article is genuine and relevant because we do not promote false news.

Who was Jovit Baldivino’s girlfriend?

Jovit Baldivino used to have a girlfriend a few years back. Her name was Shara Chavez. Shara is an entrepreneur who loves to keep her life private. So, that is all we could gather about Shara Chavez.

According to some media sources, Shara Chavez broke up with Jovit after catching him in a live video with another woman. Jovit and Shara have a daughter together, named Akeya, who was born in July 2016.

What is the Cause of Death of Jovit Baldivino?

Jovit Baldivino passed away on 9th December 2022 at the age of only twenty-nine. On 4th December, Jovit was admitted to the Jesus of Nazareth Hospital after, feeling not well in a concert in Batangas City.

After being admitted to the hospital, the doctors did a CT scan, and the CT scan report showed there was a blood clot in Jovit Baldivino’s brain. He was in a coma for five days, and on 9th December, he died.

What is the debut album of Jovit Baldivino?

Jovit Baldivino’s debut album is Faithfully. Under Star Music and in cooperation with Sony Music Philippines, Faithfully was released in July 2010.

How many children does Jovit Baldivino have?

Jovit Baldivino was in a relationship with two women. One is Shara Chavez, and the other one is Laurice Khaye Bermillo. Akeya is the first Daughter of Jovit and Shara. With Laurice, Jovit had another daughter named Zody. Akeya and Zody both are Jovit Baldivino’s daughters.

Was Jovit Baldivino married?

Before Jovit Baldivino’s death, he was engaged to Camille Ann Miguel. Officially they were not married, but they were engaged. So, we can tell that Camille Ann Miguel was Jovit Baldivino’s Wife. Check the “Social Media Links” section to see his fans’ reactions.

Jovit Baldivino Wiki:

Real Name Jovit Lasin Baldivino Nickname Jovit Baldivino Date of Birth 16th October 1993 Age 2022 29 years old Birth Place Rosario, Batangas, Philippines Partner Name Camille Ann Miguel Children Two daughters, Akeya and Zody Profession Filipino singer Nationality Filipino Zodiac Sign Libra

Social Media Links:

Twitter

Reddit

Instagram

Ending Discussion:

We will pray for Jovit Baldivino’s soul to rest in peace. May the almighty give strength to Jovit Baldivino’s family and close ones to bear this pain. You can click here to watch Jovit Baldivino’s performance in Pilipinas Got Talent.

Have you ever heard any of Jovit Baldivino’s songs? Please comment.

Jovit Baldivino Girlfriend– FAQs:

Q.1 What is the reason behind Jovit Baldivino’s death?

Ans. Brain aneurysm.

Q.2 Why is Jovit Baldivino famous?

Ans. He was the winner of “Pilipinas Got Talent” in 2010.

Q.3 When did Jovit Baldivino die?

Ans. 9th December 2022.

Q.4 Where did Jovit Baldivino die?

Ans. The Jesus of Nazareth Hospital in Batangas City.

Q.5 Who is Jovit Baldivino’s father?

Ans. Hilaro Baldivino.

Q.6 What is the name of Jovit Baldivino’s mother?

Ans. Cristeta Baldivino.

Q.7 What is the net worth of Jovit Baldivino?

Ans. Around $5 million.

Also Read : – Golden BC Accident {August 2022} Fatal Crash News!