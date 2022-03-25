Justinbieberjakarta Com (March) How To Book Tickets?

The post talks about Justinbieberjakarta com and elaborates on other details and how to book the tickets.

So, who all are waiting for Justin Bieber’s concert? Well, for all the Bieber fans, an exciting news is coming up. As per sources, Justin Bieber is set to perform in Indonesia in a concert.

Herein, the dates of his most awaited performance are also revealed and are set for 03 November 2022. Moreover, all the fans can now get the tickets booked before the show goes house full from the official website of Justinbieberjakarta com.

This article will present complete details about the concert and other information to our readers.

Why is Justin Bieber in The News?

The Canadian singer has won millions of hearts across the globe with his talent and singing skills. Justin was discovered by Scooter Braun, a recording executive from America who later signed him with RBMG Records.

The young talent soon gained recognition after his debut album EP My World in 2009 and was tagged as a teen idol. From here on, there has been no looking back. As per sources, he would be performing in a concert in Indonesia on 03 November 2022, with tickets available on Justinbieberjakarta com.

In the coming section, we will be elaborating more details about the concert in the below paragraphs.

Elaborating More On The Concert

As per the latest updates, the teen idol Justin Bieber will be performing at a concert on 03 November 2022.

The venue for the concert is confirmed to be Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, located at Senayan.

However, the tickets for the concert are already slated to go live from 29 March 2022, which will be available on the official website of justinbieberjakarta.com.

Users can purchase the ticket from the website starting at 10.00 am WIB from 29 March 2022.

Justinbieberjakarta com – More Details

As per sources, Bieber’s concert is a part of the Justin Bieber Justice World Tour. Furthermore, the tour series will also cover Japan. Herein, the tickets are currently divided into three different categories. These include tickets starting from Rp. 1.5 million to Rp. 8.5 million, which is the most expensive category.

Here is detailed information on how to book the tickets:

Visit justinbiberjakarta.com

Besides, every transaction will be valid for a maximum of 8 regular tickets and, on the other hand, 4 VIP tickets.

The categories have seat numbers assigned automatically, and booking can be made only through the Justinbieberjakarta com website.

In addition, the prices that are listed on the website exclude the admin fees and taxes. Furthermore, children below 14 years must be accompanied by either a guardian or parent for the concert.

Final Conclusion

The Bieber concert is certainly the most awaited one. Herein, fans across the globe have been anticipating the announcement of the official performance date, which is slated to be 03 November 2022.

Moreover, the tickets will soon be available for sale, wherein users can purchase them by visiting the official website from 29 March 2022. Do you want to know more about Justinbieberjakarta com? Then visit here to learn about the concert and tickets booking.

