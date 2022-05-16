Klasmen Medali Seagames 2022 Com {May 2022} Read Now!

This article gives the reader an idea regarding the Klasmen Medali Seagames 2022 Com and tells them about the points table and the SEA games.

Do you want to know the standing of the medals in the recent Seagames 2022? Are you looking for a team that stands at the top of the SEA games in 2022? Different teams participate in the SEA games, like Indonesia, Thailand, etc.

This article will check out the Klasmen Medali Seagames 2022 Com and tell the performance of different countries in the Southeast Asian Games. So, let’s check out the standing of the teams at present.

What does Klasmen Medali Seagames 2022 mean?

When we translate these words on the internet, we find out that it means ‘Seagames Medal Standings 2022’. SEA games are the Southeast Asian Games held in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Around 11 teams are participating in the games, which started on May 12th, 2022, and will end on May 23rd, 2022. If you want to know the medal standing of the team, then stay with us till the end.

Klasmen Medali Seagames 2022 Com

As we discussed above, the translation of the Indonesian words in English, check out the current medal standings of the team in the event till May 15th, 2022.

Vietnam is at the top with 112 medals, out of which 42 are gold, 34 silver, and 36 are bronze.

Thailand has 67 medals, 19 gold, 15 silver, and 33 bronze.

Indonesia falls to the third position from second with 51 medals containing 16 gold, 21 silver, and 14 bronze.

However, the event is active, and the standing will be changed from time to time. Therefore, please keep checking the article to get updated information regarding it.

Who has a better chance of winning the SEA games?

After looking at Klasmen Medali Seagames 2022 Com, it is not wrong to say that Vietnam is in the lead with a big margin, and there’s a high chance that Vietnam could be the winner of the event.

However, everything is unpredictable in sports, and no one can see the outcome this early. There are few days left for the finale, and anything can happen in the finale. There are possibilities that other teams could win and place themselves at the top of the table.

What are the teams participating in the SEA games 2022?

SEA games invite different Southeast countries to participate in the game to improve the relationship with each country. Therefore, by looking at the Klasmen Medali Seagames 2022 Com, here are the countries competing in the competition.

Vietnam

Thailand

Philippines

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Myanmar

Cambodia

Brunei Darussalam

Laos

Timor Leste

Different sports are played in the event, like 3X3 basketball, athletics, badminton, beach handball, boxing, bowling, billiards, beach soccer, etc. There are around 40 sports in the events.

You can get regular updates on the Twitter handle of the event, where you can get information about different sports and medals occupied by different countries.

Final Words

Though the recent points table is not fixed, it will give an idea about the Klasmen Medali Seagames 2022 Com and the present condition of different teams participating in the SEA games and the number of different medals they are holding.

