Korean Concert Accident {July} Check What Happened!

The Latest mishap with Korean dancers:

A concert was conducted last night Thursday, where a sudden mishap took place during the concert which shocked everyone. As per sources, Cantopop Band Mirror was performing a concert last night. While the concert was going on suddenly the giant video screen fell on the stage, injuring the dancers.

To talk more about the accident, the giant LED Screen fell on the stage and hit two dancers of Cantopop Band Mirror. The Screen fell and hit the head and body of one dancer. As per Korean Concert Accident, two dancers were injured and hospitalised for further treatment.

Further details on Concert Mishap:

The latest accident at the Hong Kong concert has surprised everyone. According to the accident, Cantopop Band Mirror performed a concert in Hong Kong last night. Suddenly a mishap took place, where a giant LED Screen fell on the stage. The Screen did hit some dances while others got trapped on the stage. As per sources, among the dancers, two of them were badly injured. Among the two, one got a serious injury while the other has become a bit stable.

After such a Korean Concert Accident, the entire social media is filled with such accident news and video footage, and people are continuously sharing the video footage on social platforms. Not only did the dancers get injured in that mishap, but three audiences were injured as well in that accident.

The Cantopop Band Mirror was developed back in 2018, and within a few years, it has gained huge fans. And after such an incident, all the fans of Cantopop Band Mirror signed a petition claiming the dancers’ safety and wanting the concert organiser to resolve the incident. At the same time, an investigation into such an incident is still happening in this accident.

The Cultural Secretary’s Statement On Korean Concert Accident:

After such an accident, everyone was shocked, and there was a statement on such a mishap by Kevin Yeung, the cultural secretary of the city. He stated that no such concerts would be conducted until the stage was fully recovered and made safe for the performers to perform.

Summing up:

The sudden mishap terrified the entire people of the country, and the concert stage was closed until it had been fully recovered. This article shares the complete detail. And to know more about Korean dancer accident in the concert, click on this link.

