Ktdjy Scam {May} Read The Entire Customer Reviews Here!

So, in this post, we’ll see Is Ktdjy Scam or not by conducting a thorough study of the website. It is critical to read evaluations of a digital platform prior to browsing a site to avoid online fraud. Let’s get this discussion started.

Legitimacy of the Ktdjy site

Let’s start with some technical details regarding the online furniture dealer site and talk more about the platform’s validity.

Date of Domain Registration: The site’s url address was registered on September 22, 2021.

Trustworthiness: The furniture seller’s website has a 27 per cent trust index. Furthermore, the domain has an Alexa Rank: 3952076, which should be mentioned and addressed once more in Ktdjy Reviews .

Website Life: The platform is brand new, having just been operational for 8 months & 3 days. A website that is so new cannot be believed.

Website Expiry Date: Ktdjy’s url address will terminate on September 22, 2023. The domain’s lifespan is likewise rather short.

Country of origin: The place of origin is unknown.

Data Safety: Data protection is provided by an SSL certificate.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 25/100.

Threat Profile: 72/100.

Phishing Score: 49/100.

Malware Score: 72/100.

Spam Score: 22/100.

Social relations: Because the site presently lacks social media accounts, it has no social interaction or relationships. An absence of social accounts is big red flag.

Brief to check Is Ktdjy Scam or Legit

Ktdjy is an online e-commerce shopping platform. The website mainly offers furniture for various needs. They have modern & contemporary designs of sofas, outdoor furniture and more. The online site is basically a wholesaler that provides all furniture items at a low cost. Customers can buy furniture at a very low cost. Occasionally they have a 70-80% discount on their products.

Product Range of Ktdjy

Patio Furniture Sets

Patio Conversation Sets

Patio Bar Dining Sets

Patio Bistro Sets

Patio Dining Sets

Sectionals Sets

Following a quick introduction of the website and a consideration of authentic elements, we must consider other variables in determining Is Ktdjy Scam or legit. Customer ratings and assessments, qualities and features, highlights, and many more are all considered.

Features of Ktdjy

This section will go through numerous regulations, conditions, and how the web portal operates.

Purchase items at: https://ktdjy.com/

Email: service@ratotel.com

Address: The site does not provide any data on the office address or area of the online business.

Privacy, Terms & Conditions of Use: Almost all terms are fully plagiarized

Owner information: N/A.

Tracking information: Email was sent.

Shipping Policy: The shipping period is not mentioned on the site.

Delivery Cost: The fee for delivery of orders is also not stated.

Cancellation: Orders are allowed to be cancelled while it is processed and before it gets shipped.

Returns: The return policy includes a 14-day return of the product after the order is received by the customer.

Refund: Refunds are only released after inspection of returns.

Payment Options: Ktdjy site accepted only Visa, JCB, Discovery, Diner Club & Maestro credit card payments.

Positive Highlight

Orders can be cancelled before shipping.

Returns are accepted for 14 days.

Negative Highlight

No PayPal payment is accepted.

No shipping fee & period stated.

Customer Review

On the internet, there seem to be no Ktdjy Reviews, assessments, or remarks on the Ktdjy portal. On the site, the lack of feedback and openness raises questions. We recommend reading Credit Card Frauds to stay away from scams.

Because the site is new, it does not have assessments on social networking sites and product reviews. Also, Alexa’s Rank is low. Only some online evaluations & YouTube reviews were discovered.

Final Verdict

We have determined that the Ktdjy website is not legitimate based on its authenticity elements, features, benefits and disadvantages, and user reviews. As a result, it is strongly advised that you avoid visiting the site. We strongly suggest our viewers to educate themselves on how PayPal Scams operate.

