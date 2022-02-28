Kumaskw Com Reviews (Feb) Is This Authentic Or Scam?

This post holds legit Kumaskw com Reviews about the website that claims to offer women’s clothing.

Today, we will tell our readers about the internet store that offers women the latest clothing for several seasons and occasions. The dresses available are summer dresses and evening wears, etc.

Currently, the website targets the following countries Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, with a motive to capture a large customer base. Furthermore, the website has claims to sell its available collection at the best prices.

What is Kumaskw com?

Kumaskw com is an ecommerce store that trades in women’s dress. The website currently holds a limited and hand-picked collection of apparel. Moreover, the Kumaskw com store’s dashboard is divided into multiple categories: summer collection, winter collection, Ramadan, Eid and evening dresses, etc. In addition, a woman can shop from the website in just a few clicks.

In hindsight, the website’s interface and offerings do not seem attractive. Neither does it hold much information about the products; the item cost and availability of the sizes are mentioned on the portal.

What are the Features of the E-portal?

Website’s official link- https://kumaskw.com

Domain launch date-26/12/2021

Offerings- Women’s clothing

Email address- info@kumaskw.com

Transportation fee- 10 dinars

Customer care number- Unavailable

Physical address- Not specified

Shipping period- Takes up a maximum of 20 days

Order return and exchange period- Period is not specified

Newsletter-Not provided

Social media links- Mentioned

Payment option- Visa, MasterCard, and Knet

Refund Policy- Within 7 days

What are the benefits of ordering from Kumaskw com?

The shopper’s information is secured on the webpage since it is HTTPS secured.

The site has an active social media page link on it.

What are the shortcomings of ordering from Kumaskw com?

Unfortunately, no customer feedbacks are available on the website.

The site lacks relevant information such as contact details, return period and product specifications, etc.

The site’s user interface is unattractive.

It has obtained a low trust score.

Is Kumaskw com Legit?

IT professionals believe the internet is loaded with risks and scams since many active fraud portals are registered on the network. Similarly, such scam sites use several con-tricks to grab the shopper’s focus. Due to this reason, customers are suggested to do in-depth research while selecting any e-portal as their final shopping destination.

Here are some points that will help the buyers research, so stay tuned:

Domain termination date- The website’s domain name will terminate at the end of 2022 on 26 December.

Social media links- Indeed, the website has mentioned working social media links.

Customer reviews- Currently, no shoppers Kumaskw com Reviews are published on the website, neither any response mentioned on the external links.

Trust index rank- The website is unsafe since it has gained 26.8%.

Alexa rank- No Alexa rank results are available on the internet.

Trust index score- The website has obtained a poor trust score that is 1%.

Content quality- The website content quality is poor since it does not contain useful information.

Address originality- No information is available regarding the company address.

Domain creation date- The site’s domain is only 2+months old since it was created on 26/12/2021.

Shoppers’ Kumaskw com Reviews

We have enquired about all the parameters searching for the customer’s feedback. However, we remain empty-handed since no shoppers have shared their experience anywhere, neither on the external links nor on the official website. In addition, no user comments are published on the site’s Instagram page.

The Final Verdict

After analyzing all the pointers, we concluded that the website is dubious. Therefore, shoppers are suggested to investigate thoroughly before visiting the portal since the website is newly established. Thus, it is too early to conclude the site’s legitimacy in the absence of the Kumaskw com Reviews.

Do you want to share your experience with the website? Then mention your remarks below in these reviews.