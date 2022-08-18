Kyle Bagen – Top Rated Personal Injury Attorney in Gainesville, FL –The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 under 40

Key Facts

Kyle Bagen has 7 years of license with 92% of excellent reviews.

Bagen offers a free consultation on your problems 24/7

Award-winning legal team with a motto WIN BIG , FASTER and BETTER client satisfaction.

Licensed in Florida since 2014

Having a limited practice area for personal injury, wrongful deaths and all types of vehicle accidents

Cases successfully deciphered hundreds of million dollars for injured clients.

Profile scores 67/100 in LAWPOINTS

Crucial Quotes

About Kyle Bagen

Award-Winning Lawyer

SuperLawyers 2022

Selected for Rising Star 2022

Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

Recognized as an American Trial Lawyers

Kyle Jason Bagen, a professional personal injury lawyer practicing with Bagen Law| Accident Injury Lawyers with a confined area in personal injury, wrongful deaths and considerable stress on each category of automobile accident including, motorcycle accidents, Car accident lawyer, airplane accidents and truck accidents.

Kyle was born and nurtured in north central Florida and a graduate of Buchholz High School in Gainesville. He received an undergraduate degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida and graduated from Barry University School of Law in Orlando when the bar exam was passed, he was accepted to practice law legally in 2014.

In earlier times, Kyle used to spend numerous summers working as a law clerk for The National Trial Lawyers which helped him practice the elementary law firm before graduating from law school. He also enjoyed travelling abroad in Spain to learn about International Laws throughout Europe. He is also selected for Top 40 under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers which is an invitation-only professional organization of premier trial lawyers across the country who hold proficiency in the legal profession.

He is an associate of The Florida Bar, the Alachua County Bar Association, APITLA (Association of Plaintiffs Interstate Trucking Lawyers of America), the Florida Justice Association, the Inns of Court, and the ATAA (Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys) and he has several broad verdicts to his credit too.

He advocates for post-accident plaintiffs from end to end guiding every phase of the legal process, from filing a lawsuit after encountering such incidents and medication procedures to going through trials as well as representing them in court.

Kyle is an eager motorcycle rider who also had an inveterate interest in athletics including, football, basketball and golf. He’s a former winner of the 8th Judicial Bar Association Golf Tournament. It is fair to say, he is quite competitive in every field he intends to step in.

Bagen Law

The lawyers of Bagen Law have been fighting for the legal rights of victims for over four decades now. They have helped thousands of injured parties and families that have undergone an accident far and wide through Florida and recovered millions of dollars by settling claims at fair compensations.

The Bagen Attorneys has been serving plaintiffs since 1983, all around the state; Tallahassee, Palatka, Ocala, Lake City, Orland, The Villages, Tampa, Jacksonville and St. Augustine and Gainesville.

Their attorneys are motivated, experienced and renowned for their best services and advice that benefits the victim with legal assets, furthermore, recover the amount that had been lost to an accident and move the circumstances towards the beneficial stage for the clients.

Bagen Law the accident injury lawyers represent each claimant in all types of personal injury cases including, car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, airplane accidents, physical wounds and wrongful deaths by medically prescribed drugs, medical malpractice, domestic abuse, accidental falling, harmful and defective products, and construction accidents.

When looking for compassionate, capable and professional lawyers to look after personal injury cases, Bagen Law Accident Injury Lawyers is the best company to go for. The dedication of the legal team will be necessary to get a handle on the injury claim and fight for a fair settlement.

Ring Them At Any Time For Free Consultation about Your Case.

Bagen Law is Available 24/7. (800) BAGEN LAW

The main office is located on Highway 441, next to the Florida Highway Patrol office in Gainesville

Via Bagen Law|About Us

Contact:

Site: http://www.bagenlaw.com

Email: kyle@bagenlaw.com

Office: kyle@bagenlaw.com

Cell: 352-377-9000 – Calls Only

Address: Steven A. Bagen & Associates, P.A.

6241 NW 23rd St

Gainesville, FL 32653-1599