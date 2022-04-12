Labyrinth Ragnarok NFT {April 2022} Market Ratio Details

The article discusses the Labyrinth Ragnarok NFT and its unique features. Read the article and know more.

What do you know about the brand new NFT game? Do you like to know how Gravity limited plays an essential role in the game? Don’t worry. The article will describe an NFT game that can change your experiences.

The name of the game is – “Ragnarok Labyrinth”. The game already is gaining massive popularity among gamers worldwide. It has many varieties. This article will focus on every feature of Labyrinth Ragnarok NFT.

What Do You Know About Ragnarok Labyrinth?

The game is based on the “MMORPG” mobile game. However, the game is yet to be released very soon. But as per the expert’s view, the game is a video facilitated game.

Most importantly, it is accessible to earn games. The players will be happy to know the game will feature monsters, levels and dungeons. The idea was taken from the famous Ragnarok virtual game.

The game will also produce the “Onbuff” tokens. The players can earn the coins by winning the game and finishing the tasks as per the game’s rules.

Labyrinth Ragnarok NFT– Know the Founders

Gravity developers develop the game. Gravity is one of the famous companies in South Korea. The company was founded in 2000 and made its great pathway in the gaming industry.

Gravity develops the new Ragnarok Labyrinth game. But two-person is very important for developing this NFT game. The chief financial officer, Heung Gon Kim and IR unit head Jin Lee, have significant involvement in developing the game.

Gravity is operating in more than 90 countries. The gaming company has branches in Taiwan, Japan and Indonesia also.

The Market Ratio of Labyrinth Ragnarok NFT

The market statistic is vital for any NFTs. The game has NFT Token. The name of the token is “ONBUFF”. It is the brand new token in the NFT’s field. Let’s check its market ratio at the current moment.

Rate- $0.1633

Cap of the Market – $44,872,462

Diluted Market Cap- $128,939,050

Market Volume in last 24 Hours- $2,160,176

Market Cap- 0.04756

Circulating – 274,890,433.00 ONIT

Maximum Supply Rate- 789,885,600

Total Supply Rate- 789,885,600

Low rate is in last 24 hours- $0.16

Highest Rate in last 24 hours- $0.1811

You can explore more data by the above-market ratio of Labyrinth Ragnarok NFT.

Why is the News Trending?

The news of the game is trending for many reasons. First, the game gets the highest record of pre-registration among the gamers. The document says, in just 22 days, more than 1 million people have registered.

Secondly, NFT is going to release on 13 April 2022. So, the news is trending all over the world.

Conclusion

As per the recent update, the gamers already have started pre-install the game application from 7 April 2022. The mobile application is also available on the IOS App Store from 11 April. The game authority also offers the early registration of Labyrinth Ragnarok NFT on the website before its initial launch.

You can also check the link to collect more data on the game. Are You Excited About the Game? Please comment.

