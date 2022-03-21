Landsend Scam {March} Read A Detailed Website Review!

In this post, we have investigated the Lands End site and its attributes & reviews it to determine whether Landsend Scam or Legit.

Are you looking for an online store that sells summer outfits for men, women, and children? Several digital businesses in the Australia supply the most recent and seasonally appropriate clothing. It’s challenging to discover a credible online retailer that sells trendy and high-quality clothing. As a result, buyers must learn about any ecommerce site before selecting it for shopping.

In this post, we will look into Is Landsend Scam or Legit in order to provide our people with a better understanding of the website and enable them to make smarter product choices.

Legitimacy of Lands End:

Creation of Domain : The domain of the Lands End site was registered on 27 October 1994.

Website Age: The online store’s domain has been running for 27 years, 4 months and 25 days. Therefore, the site is very old, which is a good point.

Website Expiry: The domain of the e-commerce portal will expire on 26 October 2022.

Trustworthiness : The Lands End website has an Alexa rank of 11,993, as well as a 96% trust score. This is a significant determinant in the Landsend Reviews .

Country of origin: The Lands End domain was registered by a corporation situated in H Q Global Workplaces in Richfield suburban city of Minnesota, United States. Thus, the country of origin is the US.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 16/100.

Threat Profile: Not Available.

Data Safety: Secured using HTTPs.

Website Popularity: The site has excellent site popularity.

Phishing Score: Not Available.

Malware Score: Not Available.

Spam Score: Not Available.

Social relations : The site has a fabulous social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Lands End has over 1.2 million followers on Facebook, more than 116k on Instagram and more than 207k on Twitter.

Brief Check on Is Landsend Scam or Legit

The Lands End site is a popular online store. The site provides high-quality comfy clothes for men, women and children. They also have various shoes and accessories for their customers. They offer more casual everyday wear collections that are made with softer and firmer fabrics. The brand also specializes in UPF 50 protected clothes and winter wear.

Product Range of Lands End:

Women Clothing

Plus Size Clothing

Women Sandals & Shoes

Women Bags & Accessories

Men Clothing

Men Shoes

Men Accessories

Kids Clothing & Accessories

Swimwear

Outwear

School Uniform

The site is quite old and seems totally genuine. But before we give a final verdict on Is Landsend Scam or Legit, we need to check the site’s features, activities, and reviews online to give our readers a complete picture of the online store.

Features of Lands End:

Buy products at : https://www.landsend.com/

Mobile Number: 1 800 963 4816

Address: The company is situated at 1 Lands End Lane, Dodgeville, Wisconsin – 53595, US.

Owner’s details: The site is owned by a US-based company named Lands End Corporation.

Social Media Links: The site has an excellent social media presence and has social media links of major social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest & YouTube. This is a crucial deciding factor on Is Landsend Scam or Legit.

Delivery Policy: The Lands End site provides US shipping within 4-10 business days. Delivery for other countries may vary.

Privacy Policy and Terms: Found to be plagiarized.

Shipping: The site provides free US shipping on orders over $99 and a $9 fee for orders below that. Shipping charges for other countries may vary.

Tracking of products: On-site tracker provided.

Cancellation and Returns: Lands End provide 90-day return and order cancellation within 1 hour.

Refund: Refund policy present. Refunds within 90 days provided the customer has proof of purchase.

Payment mode: Not listed.

Positive Highlight

Extensive collection of stylish and comfy clothes.

Offers 90-day return/refund policy.

Negative Highlight

Payment mode not listed.

Customer Review

There are good Landsend Reviews on the internet. There are many online customer reviews that provide good product ratings for the site. But there are some credit card issues mentioned in reviews. So, we advise you to know about Credit Card Scams.

Although there are mixed reviews on Facebook, the site still has a good reputation with a good Alexa Rank.

Final Verdict

The Lands End site is legit and has been selling clothes & accessories for almost three decades. It also has a massive social media presence, good reviews, extensive collection and a legacy.

Also, be alert of PayPal Scams, as there are some PayPal issues at Lands End.

Was this article on Is Landsend Scam or Legit helpful to you? If yes, comment on the Lands End site review.