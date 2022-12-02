Laravel Will Stay Relevant in the Future: Here’s Why

Laravel has been one of the best and most popular open-source and free PHP frameworks for over a decade. Considering the usage of this framework on a global scale, it will undoubtedly stay at the forefront of development in the future.

Why?

We will see the main reasons in this article, but before we do so, it’s important to mention that many developers across the globe already enjoy working with Laravel, which is not a surprise since it’s at the top of each list.

Laravel may become even more robust in the future. However, this won’t mean anything if you don’t hire top-level developer who can operate this PHP framework the best way possible since the framework won’t do the work itself.

The combination of having the best developers in your team using Laravel means being part of the future.

Here’s why.

Fantastic Packaging System

One of the primary reasons every Laravel developer adores this PHP framework is that it has a fantastic packaging system.

The Laravel packaging system deals with various support software and libraries whose role is to help the web application automate the entire process. In addition, it helps manage all the information obligatory to manage packages because Laravel uses a composer as a dependency manager.

The Laravel packages list includes numerous highly efficient packages, and some of the most popular ones include Entrust, Laravel Backup, User Verification, Laravel Debug, Spatie, and others.

These and many other Laravel packages are an excellent way to accelerate the development process and provide developers with the efficient functionality they need to be much more progressive. Regarding development, being progressive and working out of the box is more than beneficial.

Built-In Authentication and Authorization

Yet another crucial reason why Laravel is at the top of the game is that it allows a different configuration for the authorization and authentication system. Every dedicated Laravel developer knows that the application can have robust and secure authorization and authentication with only a few artisan commands.

While the PHP comes with the framework, Laravel auth also has a dedicated file for testing in the already set-up process. Your future Laravel developer will have the advantage of troubleshooting common challenges like user actions, which means that even if problems appear, the Laravel PHP framework has integrated logging that gives them a chance to document and review these errors.

This aspect is highly beneficial since your developer can review errors quickly and continue the working process.

SQL Protection from Injection Attacks

SQL protection is one of the critical reasons Laravel is so prevalent in 2022, but also a fundamental reason why this PHP framework will become even more relevant in the years to come.

A high level of protection and security is crucial for applications since injection attacks become more dangerous as protection becomes more robust. To put it in simple words, it’s the same as in real life, as state security becomes better, criminals also become more cunning – hence the need for high-level protection.

SQL offers robust protection and security since its databases prefer salting-like passwords and hashing to keep everything free from injection attacks. Unlike Laravel, many other frameworks make applications that store plain text-based passwords that are highly harmful since they can give info to potential attackers to access the property, which shows why Laravel is a better choice.

In addition, hiring developers who use Laravel means not worrying about attacks very much since it has SQL statements that protect from injection attacks.

Blade – The Templating Engine

Having the best tools to create highly efficient apps is more than essential in today’s development world.

You can sleep peacefully if you hire a Laravel developer since they also have the advantage of using the Blade templating engine, whose two main advantages are escaping and loops, and echo. Furthermore, your Laravel developers will have the chance to use pre-designed packages to deliver apps before the expected release.

The developers can use variables to gain valuable info and know at which stage of the process they are, and Laravel also has excellent directives for working with various loop structures.

In addition, one of the most significant advantages of Blade is that it will provide your future developers with the opportunity to escape and echo a variable and not write the entire ternary statement. Rather, they will have the advantage of using convenient shortcuts.

And that’s not all, since your developers can change the entire syntax of a page even if they don’t want the data to escape.

How?

Because the Blade statements are sent via various PHP functions automatically.

MVC Architecture

Lastly, the Model-View-Controller architecture is yet another reason why Laravel represents high quality in the development world.

It provides a clear separation between the user interface and the business logic and allows developers to split data into logical files. This advantage provides them with the ability to find files in large projects much faster and more easily. In addition, MVC allows developers to make changes in the view part, which is even more beneficial since this can be done without having any harmful effect on the model.

Laravel has many advantages because of the MVC architecture, but some of the essential ones include enhancing the scalability as your business grows and scaling up a site because developers can make a perfect site from scratch, etc.

In essence, it makes the entire process more efficient, much faster, and a lot more straightforward since MVC is a shortcut to success without causing any adverse effects during the development process.

To Sum It All Up

Now you know why Laravel is and will stay relevant in the coming years and why hiring a Laravel developer is more than beneficial. Also, the best thing about Laravel is that it has stood the test of time because it continuously improves by going along with modern times.

Therefore, there is no time left to waste since many people are trying to hire the best developers now, and many top talents are available worldwide. Your competition is already stealing the best developers, so visit a global talent network and begin the hiring process immediately!