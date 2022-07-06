Lays Potato Chips Recall {July} Food Authority Statement

This article describes a recollection of specific potato chip varieties that contains allergens. Read more details about the Lays Potato Chips Recall.

Have you heard about the recollection of products manufactured by a popular potato chips brand? Do you want more details about the recall and other official statements? Then, keep reading as we go through the trending news.

Consumers of the popular chips brand from the United States and Canada are worried about the Lays Potato Chips Recall, as the brand has production units across the globe. Let’s deep dive into the topic and understand more details about the current issue.

About the Recollection of Lays Chips

Specific variants of Lays potato chips got recalled in the market, and the consumers were warned not to consume the affected variants.1 Finger Pty Ltd is the company behind the shocking recall.

The recall of the Lays potato chips was followed by the presence of undeclared allergens such as soy, wheat, or milk. These allergens put the lives of consumers with allergies at stake, resulting in the Lays Potato Chip Recall 2022.

Lays Products Recalled

The Lays potato chips packets that 1 Finger Pty Ltd recalls are sold at the Asian grocery stores in Victoria.

The flavors that have the presence of allergen are cucumber flavor, roasted garlic oyster flavor, roasted fish flavor, and fried crab flavor.

The cucumber flavor Lays with expiry dates 26/07/2022 and 22/09/2022 are recalled.

The roasted garlic oyster flavor with expiry dated 29/07/2022 is recalled. In addition, roasted fish flavor expiry dated 29/07/2022 is also recalled.

The fired crab flavor with expiry dated 29/07/2022 is also officially recalled.

Lays Potato Chips Recall

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) published the list of recalled Lays products on their official portal on 3rd July 2022.

The statement related to the Lays recalls the name of the products, the expiry date mentioned on the packet, and the product photos.

The officials also mentioned food safety hazard warnings related to the reaction that might cause allergic consumers.

The products recalled are of Chinese origin.

The weight of products containing allergens weighs 70 grams.

What to do with Recalled Products?

The government officials associated with FSANZ warned consumers allergic to wheat, milk, or soy not to consume Lays Potato Chips Recall products.

The consumers who purchase the products are instructed to return them to the store and get a full refund of the product price.

The officials also instructed the consumers to reach 1 Finger Pty Ltd on 03 9939 9482 for further clarity on the recalled products.

The official food recall notice is published on www.foodstandards.gov.au.

Conclusion

Lay’s chips are one of the most popular potato chip brands out there, and the presence of allergens can cause serious health issues for consumers with certain food allergies. To know more about this topic, kindly visit here.

Have you read about the Lays Potato Chips Recall? Kindly share your opinion on this topic below.

Also Read :- Ford Escape 2022 Recall {June} 2.9 Million Vehicles!