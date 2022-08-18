Lazada Project Scam {Aug} Read The Full Facts Here!

This article shares complete details about the Lazada Project Scam and further details on the statement of the lazada group.

Have you heard about the Lazada project? Do you know the services provided by the Lazada group? If not, you have just visited the right blog to get all the answers. This company has become quite popular in India.

In today’s article, we will cover full details about the ecommerce company and further details about its services to know Is Lazada Project Scam? For more details, follow the article below.

The legitimacy of the Lazada project:

The latest scam news has been circulating among the country’s people while everyone is trying to remain aware to avoid the job opportunity scam. However, the Lazada group seems to be legit. As per sources, Lazada group offers a part-time job opportunity for people to complete simple tasks, but such opportunities are just scams, as confirmed by the Lazada company through a statement and mentions that they are not involved in any part of it.

After getting aware of such a scam, people have been searching What Is Lazada Project? As per reports, the scammers are asking people to sign up for a part-time job where the victims will be offered $300 to $500. Later the scammers ask for some advance payment on the Lazada platform. In addition, they also provide Lazada affiliate links to gain the customers’ faith.

Details on Lazada:

Lazada group is a private limited company. It is a famous ecommerce company developed on 27th March 2012. It is located in Southeast Asia, whereas its headquarters is in Downtown Core, Singapore. Its e-commerce business is spread across many countries like Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Moreover, the company’s goal is to serve around 300 million customers within 2030.

But after the recent scam incident, people doubt whether Lazada Project Scam or legit. Such scam incidents have become the talk of the town. Unfortunately, many did become its victims leading to the loss of the victim’s money.

Maximilian Bittner developed this company. It is supported by Rocket Internet and is currently owned by the Alibaba Group. It aims to provide excellent online shopping service to all its customers.

The Worthiness of Lazada group:

The start of the web portal: The web portal was found on 25/08/2009.

The rate of trust: The trust point of the web portal is good, around 96%.

The copied content rate: The web portal has 100% content copied from another site.

Alexa ranking: The global Alexa rank of the web portal is #22928.

Company statement on Lazada Project Scam:

After noticing such scam incidents, Lazada group did publish an official statement on their social media account stating that all these part-time job offers are just scams and they are not involved in any part of it. However, they further added that people should remain aware of such scam offers, as the scammers only intend to trick the users.

Summing up:

The company has made everyone aware that these scammers only try to trick people by promising to provide part-time jobs. This article provides all the details. And to know more about the Lazada project, click on this link.

