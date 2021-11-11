Lin Serena Bundle Roblox {Nov 2021} Know How To Get it!

This article provides information about getting Lin Serena Bundle Roblox and related information about Lin and Serena avatars.

Did you know this November, exclusive Xbox Roblox characters – Lin and Serena were made available for PC, mobile and other platforms for free?

Lin and Serena are Classic Blocky (or) Neoclassic Avatars newly released and popular in Brazil. With the free launch of the first Classic bundles into the Avatar Shop. Classic Blocky styled Avatars were initially released on March 26, 2020. But, first, let us read all the information about Lin Serena Bundle Roblox.

What is Lin and Serena’s avatar?

An avatar is also known as Robloxian (or) Roblox character. Robloxian is a customization entity that represents a player on Roblox. Users can utilize their Robloxian to generally move around games and interact with the world around them.

Lin and Serena have a torso, a head, 2 legs and 2 arms. They can wear Faces, Heads, Accessories, Pants, Shirts and Gear. They can also equip weapons and tools in the game.

Lin and Serena can only die in 2 ways:

By falling too far down a map or

If Lin Serena Bundle Roblox torso and the head are separated from the neck.

Such types of deaths occur when the condition of Lin and Serena Robloxian reaches 0.

Who are Lin and Serena?

Lin and Serena are Xbox-One exclusive Robloxian launched in the avatar shop on September 30, 2015, by Roblox. It is a contemporary rejuvenation and a mixture of 1.0 and 3.0 Robloxian.

You can change the looks of Lin (or), Serena, at any time by choice (or) by purchasing a different Robloxian. On November 10, 2021, the Lin and Serena bundle and the rest of the Xbox-One bundles were made acquirable on all Roblox platforms for unknown reasons.

How to get Lin Serena Bundle Roblox and its accessories?

Lin and Serena are one of several privileged Robloxian available for free! You can get the Serena bundle by accessing roblox.com/bundles/129/Serena. The Serena avatar Includes accessories that make a Women/Girl character to look-a-like Serena. The accessories include:

Serena Shirt

Serena Pants

Serena’s Hair Accessory

Serena’s Scarf Accessory for the neck

XBOX styled Left Arm

XBOX styled Right Arm

XBOX styled Left Leg

XBOX styled Right Leg

XBOX styled Torso

Serena’s Face

Serena Costume

Lin Bundle and its accessories:

You can get Lin avatar by accessing roblox.com/bundles/130/Lin. The Lin avatar Includes accessories that make a character look like Lin Serena Bundle Roblox. The accessories include:

Lin Shirt

Lin Pants

Lin’s Hair Accessory

Lin’s glasses Accessory for the face

XBOX styled Left Arm

XBOX styled Right Arm

XBOX styled Left Leg

XBOX styled Right Leg

XBOX styled Torso

Lin’s Face

Lin Costume

Conclusion:

More than 308K subscribers of Serena avatar have liked it, and there are more than 517K subscribers of the Lin avatar. The Robloxian themselves were not criticized, but criticism arose the bundles started as more commonplace bundles in the advertisement posters for Roblox. Such characters are currently in high demand.

Do you wish to know more about popular Xbox-one characters available on all platforms? Also, let us know your views about Lin Serena Bundle Roblox.

Check here to get more detail on Roblox Generator