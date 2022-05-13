Liontoclub Reviews {May} Is It Scam Or Legitimate?

The article Liontoclub Reviews provides genuine facts regarding the website details with proven legitimacy tests and results for the readers.

Details about the Lion to Club shopping site

This shopping website is exclusively designed for younger women. It is a fashion-oriented shop, and they take their inspiration from fashion runways, trending pop culture, etc., so they can offer a wide range of bold, fashionable clothes for people at a lower cost.

Their hot-selling products are

Tops

blouses

Dress

women’s bags

women skirts

Co-or d

Lounge wear

Bottom Wear

Sweaters

Ou t er wear

People can shop for this variety of dresses online at a affordable prices.

Is Liontoclub Legit?

The first and foremost thing to do before online shopping is to analyze the website and its reviews. Because nowadays, many websites are deceitful in nature ; they look like real ones, but they can be scams, so it is important to know the credibility and legitimacy of the website.

Notable features

Customers can purchase items at : https://liontoclub.com/.

Email address : liontoclub@gmail.com

Contact address : AD 89 Shahjahan Road New Delhi 110011

Contact number : It is not present on their official site or any social media forum.

Customer reviews : Liontoclub Reviews are unavailable for this website, and there are no traces of reviews on social media either.

Social media ;There is an Instagram account, but it is private and has fewer than 100 followers.

Privacy policy : They provide the Gravatar service, which means the customer’s profile pictures cannot be seen without the prior comment’s approval. They claimed that customers’ data expires after one day.

Return policy : Customers can get their product, and their money will be refunded within a week by deducting shipping charges.

Payment options : only the Paytm option is available

Though Liontoclub Reviews cannot be seen online, we couldn’t come to a perfect conclusion. Hence, the website must be analyzed more to know its real motto.

Positive highlights

dresses in a reasonable price range

Option for flexible UPI payment

Customer-oriented privacy policies help to protect their personal information from 3rd parties.

HTTP is detected for data safety.

Negative points

Improbable discount rate; Their discounted percentage is around 80 to 90%.

No customer reviews can be seen on any of the products.

No contact number for grievances

There are no free shipping charges with any purchase.

Further details regarding “Is Liontoclub Legit?”

The vital points to determine the website’s legitimacy depend on its genuine technical parameters. So in this section, we will be analyzing the vital legitimacy parameters.

Domain age : website was created on May 4, 2022. It is a 9-day old website

Domain expires on: May 4, 2023.

Registrar’s name : it is registered under GoDaddy.com, LLC, but the registrant’s name is hidden for private issues.

Data safety : HTTP is detected, but this cannot be used as a single indicator to prove its data safety process.

Trust index score : 48%

Website : poorly designed and doesn’t have any metadata elements, so its legitimacy is still in doubt

Liontoclub Reviews : completely absent from the internet

Alexa ranking : Its global rank is 4412866

Their main official website lacks a contact number.

Company name : it is registered as a private one, so we couldn’t fetch more details.

Reviews For The Website

We couldn’t find any reviews, ratings and comments related to this website and its products on any of the online portals. There are no traces of people buying their products, even on their social media account. So, more attention is needed before buying the products from this website. Readers can also use this article to check the safety methods to protect themselves from credit card scams.

Conclusion

Thus, the article Liontoclub Reviews provided insights into the website. Customers should be more cautious with online shopping websites because these websites are now the source of malware being circulated on the internet, which steals hard earned currency. The website looks suspicious. For more shopping details,. Readers can also check here to know How To Prevent From PayPal Scam.

