Why You Should Be Listening to Crypto in Podcasts

Listening to Crypto in Podcasts: Crypto podcasts are a must-listen for anyone interested in cryptocurrencies. These podcasts can educate you a lot about the cryptocurrency market and how to participate in it. They can also keep you informed about the newest news and changes in the field of cryptocurrencies.

In this article, we’ll go over the advantages of subscribing to podcasts and suggest a credible crypto podcast to listen to.

What is a podcast, for people who aren’t familiar with the term?

A podcast is a digital sound file that you can download and listen to on your smartphone or computer. They’re usually episodic, which means they’re released in episodes, and most of them are available for free. Podcasts are available on almost any topic imaginable, especially cryptocurrencies.

What can you learn from a cryptocurrency podcast?

Crypto podcasts can teach you a lot. These podcasts can educate you a lot on how to invest in cryptocurrencies if you’re new to the scene of cryptocurrency. They may also be able to offer trading advice and tactics.

Even though you’re not new to the market of cryptos, these podcasts can teach you a lot. They can, for example, keep you informed on the newest cryptocurrency news and developments. They’re frequently free as well!

There are other trustworthy crypto podcasts available, but we recommend ‘Crypto Curious.’ Its hosts are fantastic at explaining the fundamentals of cryptocurrency and discussing industry trends. As a result, Crypto Curious has now become Australia’s most popular crypto podcast.

Whether you’re new to cryptocurrency or a seasoned pro, crypto podcasts are essential listening. They can provide unique insights into the crypto realm that you won’t discover elsewhere. Then just go ahead and listen to a trustworthy podcast right now! You’ll be glad you took the initiative.

There are a few other methods to keep up with the newest in cryptocurrencies.

Read cryptocurrency blog posts and news sites – This is a terrific method to stay up to date on industry news and gain advice from those who have experience in the field.

Join cryptocurrency groups – There are numerous online forums where you may discuss all things cryptocurrency with other people who share your interests.

Follow cryptocurrency affiliate marketers on social media – Many cryptocurrency influencers use media platforms such as Twitter and YouTube to express their opinions and analysis. Following them will keep you up to date on what’s going on within the cryptocurrency industry.

Attend bitcoin conferences and seminars – This is a terrific way to meet like-minded people and learn the about latest industry trends while networking.

Subscribe to reliable sources’ email newsletters – Another option to keep informed about all things crypto is to subscribe to email newsletters—just make sure you stick to reputable sources!

Join cryptocurrency-focused online communities — There are numerous online forums and groups where you may discuss all things cryptocurrency with other like-minded people.

Best Crypto Podcast to Listen!

The crypto world develops swiftly, and keeping up with everything can be difficult. Crypto podcasts are a solution to this issue. They’re an excellent source of crypto-related news, investing advice, and market knowledge. The growing popularity of crypto podcasts demonstrates their significance.

Now we’ll go over the top 5 crypto podcasts which can cater to a wide range of interests. These podcasts have millions of followers and have proven their worth time and time again.

Untethered

Laura Shin, a former Forbes editor, has interviewed Vitalik Buterin and CZ. The Unchained podcast, which covers financial services, technology, health care, and government politics, is probably one of the best. Shin is, after all, a crypto specialist. She understands how and when to ask her guests clever, pertinent questions while also delivering profound insight to her audience.

She performs expert interviews with significant personalities and specialists in the crypto area, as she has reporting knowledge about the market. The Constitution DAO, a decentralized organization, the future of NFTs, and issues affecting crypto investment are among the subjects discussed.

Crypto Talks by Nethone

The goal of Crypto Talks is to describe cryptocurrencies in layman’s terms. The goal is to spread cryptocurrency awareness and encourage industrial solutions. For example, each episode includes interviews with prominent members of the crypto community in the hopes of getting to understand them personally while also delivering pertinent thoughts and updates on the day’s themes. YouTube, Spotify, and Deezer all have the podcast.

Maciej Jamiolkowski (Business Development Lead) and Hubert Rachwalski (CEO) are the hosts of Crypto Talks. They work for Nethone, an anti-fraud company that helps businesses fight credit card fraud, chargebacks, and identity theft. Blockchain technology, cryptocurrency news, current community conversations, and even Bitcoin history are among the subjects covered (Chris Adede, 2022).

What Bitcoin Did

Beginners will find this podcast to be an invaluable resource for learning the ropes and progressing in their crypto journey. When McCormack first started the show, he was unfamiliar with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. As a result, newcomers can learn the fundamentals of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology by hearing to his previous podcasts.

He started the program in late 2017 with the goal of interviewing people of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, such as miners, CEOs, technical engineers, and traders, who have been the driving factors behind bitcoin’s growth. Peter McCormack traveled to 30 countries in his effort to learn more about bitcoin, interviewing crypto billionaires.

The Pomp Podcast is number six

Anthony Pompliano’s Pomp Podcast explores many perspectives on various themes. He interviews high-profile CEOs and traders who provide new investors advice. As a consequence, Anthony Pompliano’s content includes the perspectives and knowledge of his guests. Because of the vast range of topics covered, each talk is unique, covering the latest cryptocurrency news, business, and how to dodge frauds when starting started with cryptocurrencies.

Anthony Pompliano has worked as a growth manager for Snapchat and Facebook, and he presently runs a cryptocurrency investment fund. Pompliano began investing in bitcoin and crypto businesses when they were still in their infancy. Mark Cuban, Cathie Wood, Plan B, and Anthony Scaramucci have all appeared on Pompliano’s weekly broadcast.

Conclusion

Attending to crypto podcasts has numerous advantages. They may assist you in learning about the sector, staying up to date with the current news and trends, and gaining useful insights into the cryptocurrency world. Also, make sure you’re reading blogs and other sites!