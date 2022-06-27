Live San Miguel vs Converge {June} Distinguish Scores!

This article will help you know more details about Live San Miguel vs Converge and know some other facts.

Do you love to watch NBA sports over other sports? Have you watched the recent match that was played by San Miguel and Converge? Do you know who the winner of that match was?

As we all know, NBA sports have been popular in various countries. Among them, the Philippines is one of the major countries where people used to watch this type of sport.

Many people who have missed this match have started searching for the results of Live San Miguel vs Converge. Now read this article and know every fact about the NBA game.

San Miguel vs Converge:

A basketball match happened on 26th June 2022, Sunday, between San Miguel and Converge, as we came to know that San Miguel had won fourth time this year and defeated Converge.

Jericho Cruz was the main person who led San Miguel to the victory. They also won this game by scoring twenty-two points. After this match, Cruz became the man of the match. These are the few pieces of information we found while researching Live San Miguel vs Converge.

Scores of San Miguel:

We all know that San Miguel played an aggressive game and won that match. Players who help to gain the scores are as follows:

Cruz has scored 22.

Tautuaa was responsible for 19.

Fajardo has gained 18.

Perez has done 15.

Lassiter also played an important role and scored 12.

Zamar achieved 9.

Converge team Score:

Converge had given a tough fight. Score that they obtained are as follows:

Bulanadi has gained a score of 22.

Digregorio has achieved 21.

Hill has gained 15.

Ahanmisi managed to achieve 10.

Murrell has also done 10.

These are the scores done by both teams.

Live San Miguel vs Converge

Now we all know the score that the players of every team have obtained. As NBA lovers, we all need to know the quarter scores that both teams have achieved.

Quarter Scores of San Miguel and Converge are as follows:

28-16, 62-39, 86-66, 111-92.

These are the quarter scores both teams have done while they are playing against. These are all the important information related to the match played on 26th June 2022, and San Miguel became the winner in the match between Live San Miguel vs Converge.

Why are people searching for this NBA Event?

The NBA has become one of the most popular sports events worldwide. Many people do not get time to watch that match and are now wondering about the update. That is why this topic has become a trend.

Conclusion:

Based on research from the web, Jericho Cruz of San Miguel played a vital role, and they won the match on 26th June 2022. San Miguel had defeated Converge four times this year.

Converge lost to San by only 22 points. Have you watched the Live San Miguel vs Converge match? If you watch, share who played the best among both the teams. Click here to learn more about San Miguel vs Converge.

Also Read : – Global Liveability 2022 Index {June} Find Top Most List!