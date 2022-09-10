Auto DraftLofty Wordle- Is Lofty a Word? Know The Definition & More About The Game

The post discusses Lofty Wordle and elaborates further details about the game.

Who has already solved today’s Wordle? The online scrabble game developed by Josh Wardle has earned immense popularity Worldwide. Besides, players await a new game each day to brainstorm and solve the answers within minutes.

However, the difficulty level of the game tends to vary every day. So while it is easy to guess on some days, on other days, players are left in a fix while guessing the correct answer. But how easy or difficult was today’s Wordle?

With spoiler alert ahead, we provide detailed information about Lofty Wordle and why it is currently trending.

What is the answer to today’s Wordle?

The Wordle game released on 10 September 2022 is a puzzle in itself. The quest to guess correct five-letter words within six attempts requires much thinking. Besides, having a good vocabulary and solving many puzzles is a plus for the players.

Thus, here are a few hints for today’s game:

The word has one vowel

It has T as the fourth letter

The word is related to a room found in houses.

Based on the hints, the answer is Lofty. However, Is Lofty a Word? In the coming paragraphs, we will provide further information about the game and today’s answer.

A Gist About Wordle

Wordle was developed by Josh Wardle, who is an engineer

What was started as a game for the family group soon became popular Worldwide after its release

Sooner the game was brought by New York Times

It includes guessing a five-letter word within six attempts

Players are provided hints in the form of changing the colour of the tiles

It turns green for the correct letter, yellow for an almost correct answer but wrong tile and grey for the wrong one

Lofty Definition – What does the word Mean?

The game a software engineer created helps players test their language prowess. It also became a great piece of entertainment during the pandemic when Wardle and his partner used to play the game.

Later Wardle released it on his website called the Power Language, and on October 2021, it was released for all players, which has garnered millions of players.

Coming to the word Lofty, players are still obscure if it is a word. So, defining the word Lofty Game means a wide or open space like a loft. But on the other hand, it can also be used as a word for textiles meaning lofty, which refers to a fabric made of resilient wool or thick material.

Final Conclusion

While we have divulged the answer, we want all readers to keep the word a mystery. Besides, while you can check if your answers were correct, we recommend not to help others or tell out the answers to other players, spoiling the fun.

If you too wish to know more details about Lofty Wordle, read.

Were you able to guess the 448th Wordle answer? Then, do share your experience and feedback in the comments section.

Also Read : – Mowly Wordle {April} Read To Know If This Is A Game?