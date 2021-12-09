Luka Doncic Weight Issues {Dec} Know How It Affects Him!

This article analyzes the reasons for Luka Doncic Weight Issues, how they had affected his performance and his reaction to the issue.

The Dallas Mavericks have consistently underperformed in recent basketball games in the United States. It made trending news as the Dallas Mavericks lost four games continuously. Did you know that Luka had an injured thumb, left ankle soreness and sprained knee before returning to the game? Additionally, he had gained weight. All these factors affected his play.

This article will discuss all the factors that affected his game and Luka Doncic Weight Issues.

Who is Luka Doncic?

Luka Dončić is a professional basketball player in the NBA league. He is in the Dallas Mavericks team and a player in the Slovenian national team. Luka Doncic was born in Ljubljana, Slovenia on 28th of February 1999.

He is 22 years old. He became an NBA basketball player at the early age of 16 years, and he is the youngest player in the club’s history. Luka is 6 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs about 104 KG. Luka has a girlfriend with whom he was spending his recent summer break in Greece for several weeks.

News about Luka Doncic Weight Issues:

The Dallas Mavericks team had recently joined the Slovenian national team’s tanning camp. During the game played on 7th December 2021 in Brooklyn, Luka had underperformed.

Viewing his performance in the game, few sports news reporters pointed out that Luka needed to improve his stamina. Many news experts sighted Luka as the heaviest player in the Dallas Mavericks team. Luka was trying to keep up his performance by scoring 28 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists in the recent game.

Much more was expected from him as he was a 2 time pick from the first team in NBA before Luka Doncic Weight Issues; he had 8.5 assists for an eleven-twelve MAF, scores an average age of 25.5 points and 7.9 rebounds. However, the stats look good but they were less when compared to his performance in the previous season with his 44.4% shorts in the game.

It is important to note that Luka’s weight had gone up from 230 pounds to 260 pounds. It is 30 pounds more than his qualifying weight as a basketball player.

While speaking to news reporters, Luka acknowledged that he has to improve his performance in the game. Luka said that he had a long summer rest and took three weeks off to relax before the Olympics. Luka Doncic Weight Issues made him realize that it was a too long rest affecting his performance, stamina and resulted in weight gain.

Conclusion:

The basketball game lost to Brooklyn became trending news. Soon fans and sports news experts started to analyze the reasons for the failure of the Dallas Mavericks team. Apart from various reasons for the defeat, sports news reporters specifically pointed out that Luka had gained weight, and it may have affected his stamina.

