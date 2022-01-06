Luna Rush NFT {Jan} Find Complete Market Statistics!

Know about a newly launched NFT Game that will keep you engaged. Read this article to know about Luna Rush NFT.

LunaRush NFT has picked up in the Philippines and Brazil crypto markets. Did you know that LUS was inspired by MyBrute and CATS NFT projects that focused on developing game space to benefit players from blockchain technology?

LUS is supported by strong blockchain partners like RedHat, Bomb Crypto, and 20 more companies from the Crypto market. Let’s read about Luna Rush NFT initiating its DEX on popular IDO platforms such as LuaStarter, BSCStation, LaunchZone and BinStarter.

What is LUS?

The LUS project was launched in April 2021 as an RPG. There are eleven main warriors in the game, mostly female characters, excluding the NPC and the bosses. The game revolves around rescuing warriors from the bosses, training them, and raising them to make them powerful.

How do LUS works?

You can play the game to earn LUS, sell, rent the warriors and lands, build the warriors and the guild

You can also bet to earn LunaRush NFT

Founder of Luna NFT:

Thai Ngo is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Luna Rush NFT.

LUS Price Statistics:

LUS Price – $0.547507

Price in BTC – 0.00001211, up by 4.33%

Price in ETH – 0.000154, up by 8.59%

All-Time High – on 6th January 2022 (6 hours) at $0.719850. The current price is low by –22.7%

All–Time Low – on 5th January 2022 (11 hours) at $0.468372. The current price is more by 18.7%

LUS Market:

Fully Diluted Market Cap – $186,639,950.47, low by 1.87%

Market Cap Dominance – 0.00%

Market Cap Rank – 2877

Trading Volume – $12,261,533

Luna Rush NFT Yesterday’s stats:

Yesterday’s Low/High – $0.4245/$0.7188

Yesterday’s Open/Close – $0.5434/$0.5202

Yesterday’s Change – 4.28%

Yesterday’s Volume – $9,072,152.53

LUS Trends:

24h Low/24h High – $0.468372/$0.719850

7d Low/7d High – $0.506402/$0.680812

30d Low/30d High – $0.4245/$0.7217

90d Low/90d High – $0.4245/$0.7217

52 Week Low/52 Week High – $0.4245/$0.7217

LUS Supply:

Ticker: LUS

Name: Luna Rush Token

Max supply: 350,000,000 LUS

Network: Binance Smart Chain (BEP–20)

Contract: 0xde301D6a2569aEfcFe271B9d98f318BAee1D30a4

Price predictions of LUS NFT:

Currently, the price predictions for LUS are unavailable.

Market experts will be rolling out the price predictions about LUS in a few more days.

How to buy Luna Rush NFT?

Create an account on Binance and log in. Already registered users can sign–in directly.

Using your debit card (or) credit card, buy Cryptos

Deposit your Cryptos to the Binance exchange

Click on the Trade option

Search LunaRush (or) LUS and enter the amount to buy

Conclusion:

LunaRush is new in the market, and the price of LUS is fluctuating. The all-time–high and all-time–low price for LUS occurred within a gap of fewer than 12 hours. Hence, if you are interested in investing in-game NFTs, we would advise you to wait until LUS stabilizes in the market and till the price predictions of Luna Rush NFT are updated.

