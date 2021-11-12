MacBook Storage Problems: 7 Ways to Deal With Them

MacBook Storage Problems – For all the good that a MacBook offers, some owners might be a bit unhappy with the total available storage on the device. New models come with solid-state drives that are more optimal in terms of overall performance, but if you were to compare SSDs with HDDs, the latter offers more storage. A solid-state drive will cost extra if you want to get enough space on the drive.

Of course, it also does not help if the computer user fails to take proper care of the computer files. Before you know it, there is hardly any unoccupied space left on the drive. And having less than 15 percent of total disk storage free leads to significant performance issues.

The storage problem will not solve itself. You need a proper maintenance routine that you can follow so that there is enough free space on the drive.

Remove Unwanted Files Permanently

Since removing files from the MacBook will be one of the key aspects to free up storage, you want to note one thing early, and that is deleting unwanted data permanently.

If you drag files in the Trash Bin, make sure to empty the Trash afterward. As an alternative, you can stick to the Option + Command + Delete shortcut after selecting a file or multiple files you wish to remove. After hitting the sequence, you will need to confirm the pop-up.

Leave Temporary Storage to Cleanup Utility Tools

Temporary storage is files that you cannot really notice right off the bat. To access these files, you often need to tinker with system settings because the data is hidden. There are also things like a scratch disk on Mac that collects temporary Photoshop data, for example.

Individually, these files are not necessarily problematic because of how little space they consume. However, when you put them all together, the problem becomes apparent. Besides, it is also the sheer number of additional files that the MacBook’s system has to process, meaning that it makes extra sense to get rid of them.

Since deleting temporary clutter is time-consuming and risky (you might delete some important files accidentally), it is better to use cleanup software instead.

Consider Reinstalling the Operating System

For some, this idea might sound a bit extreme, but giving your computer a fresh start could be one of the most efficient methods of freeing up the drive storage. And for that, you have the option to reinstall the operating system.

In case you decide to go for it, remember that reinstalling the OS wipes data, so be sure to back up the MacBook files you still need.

Transfer Data to External Storage

Combining external storage with removing unnecessary files permanently is usually enough to make enough space on a computer’s drive.

There is no real need to keep files on a computer all the time, or at least to keep all the files. Instead, you can transfer some of the data to external storage.

For larger files, you can use an external HDD or a USB flash stick. Since plugging an accessory into a port frequently can be a bit annoying, you can use cloud services for files you need to access more frequently.

iCloud offers 5GB of storage for free, and you can expand it for a monthly fee. Moving files from the MacBook to iCloud is hassle-free, and you can also launch documents and some other files directly from iCloud without moving the files back to the computer.

Deal With Malware and Viruses

Malware attacks are not as prominent on macOS because the operating system is known for its reliable protection. In addition, hackers are less likely to bother developing a threat targeted at macOS users because there are fewer of them compared to MS Windows.

Nevertheless, the odds of potentially having a virus or malware on your Mac still exist, and it might be that corrupted file or two that lead to storage issues. Some cybersecurity threats are slowly consuming the disk space, and unless you eliminate them, the problem will continue to snowball out of control. Thus, be sure to scan the device with antivirus software and eliminate such threats if you find any.

Delete Old Downloads

Email attachments, applications, media files, and other files you downloaded over the years but neglected to delete should go. Do not keep unnecessary files, particularly if you already have problems with the storage on a MacBook. Once a file becomes obsolete, remove it from the computer.

Consume Media on Streaming Platforms

Those MacBook users who like to keep movies, TV shows, and music tracks on a computer would benefit from streaming platforms. It is convenient to consume media on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Spotify, and other streaming services, and doing so means facing fewer issues with the overall storage on a MacBook’s drive.