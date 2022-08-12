Madzarato Reviews {Aug} Is This Authentic Or A Scam?

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere about madzarato.com. Also, learn about its features in this Madzarato Reviews.

Brief:

Madzarato.com is an e-store that sells men’s and women’s shoes on its website. Madzarato.com aims to sell trending shoes of having best quality at affordable prices. Madzarato.com aims to provide the best customer service. It analyses customer wishes and provides the latest shoes.

Madzarato.com improves its services by providing low-cost transportation, direct delivery of orders, and offering no minimum quantity for ordering. Madzarato.com supports worldwide shipping and provides the newest and hottest products.

Madzarato.com sells:

32 varieties of men’s shoes, and

32 varieties of women’s shoes

Features determining Is Madzarato Legit:

Buy shoes at: https://www.madzarato.com.

Social media Links: not mentioned at Madzarato.

Price: starts from AU$46.43.

Physical Address: suite #10542,balmoralindustrial,estateabbeylands,southnavan,meathc15,dd72ireland,Europe. The address is fake, as it is mentioned on several websites.

Customer Reviews and blogs: only customer reviews are supported by Madzarato.

Terms and Conditions: mentioned but plagiarized on Madzarato.

Privacy policy: mentioned but copied from provainshop.com/en-de/policies/privacy-policy.

Phone (or) whatsapp number: unspecified on Madzarato.

Store locator: not accessible on Madzarato.

Help and FAQ: mentioned on Madzarato.

Delivery Policy: Madzarato delivers shoes within 15 days.

Shipping Policy: Madzarato ships shoes within 5 days.

Cancellation Policy: not accessible on Madzarato. There is a shipping fee of $9.99.

Madzarato Reviews on order tracking: not possible on Madzarato.

Return Policy: Madzarato accepts returns within 30 days. However, return charges needs to be paid by the customer.

Restocking fee: unspecified at Madzarato.

Exchange: Details regarding exchanging shoes are not specified at Madzarato.

Refunds Policy: Madzarato did not mention the refund policy.

Email address: support@madzarato.com, which is a business account.

Mode of Payment: Madzarato accepts payments via PayPal only.

Newsletters: are supported by madzarato.

Pros:

Madzarato supports free shipping on orders over $49.00

The madzarato.com supports payment in different global currencies

Madzarato featured ergonomically designed shoes for relieving pains in the legs, a positive highlight in Madzarato Reviews

Detailed product descriptions and images are featured on madzarato.com

Shoes are available in various colors and sizes at madzarato.com

Cons:

Madzarato.com accepts only PayPal payments

Madzarato has a poor user interface without product categorization, sorting, searching, and filtering criteria

Poor inventory control and logic of madzarato.com allowing customers to order infinite quantities of the same item

The sizes of shoes may differ as they are based on EU measurements

Difficult to contact customer service of madzarato.com as the contact number is not mentioned, and the physical address was found to be fake

Madzarato’s website did not mention a timeline and mode of refund

Is Madzarato Legit?

Madzarato Creation : 4th January 2021 at 10:31:49.

Madzarato Age: one year, seven months and eight days old.

Madzarato Last updated on: 19th May 2022 at 10:29:43.

Madzarato Expiry: 4th January 2023 at 10:31:49.

Madzarato life expectancy: expires within four months and twenty-two days.

Trust Index : Madzarato achieved an average 60% trust index.

Business Ranking: Madzarato achieved an average of 50.5% business rank.

Place of origin: Madzarato originated in the USA.

Status of Blacklisting: Madzarato is not blacklisted.

SSL Status: its IP 104.18.129.14 has an SSL certification valid for the next 318.

Threat Profile: 1%.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 17%.

Phishing Score: 0%.

Malware Score: 1%.

Spam Score: 0%.

Madzarato Reviews about contact person: unspecified at Madzarato.

Connection Security: Madzarato transmits data over a secured HTTPS protocol.

Social relations: Madzarato is not present on social media sites.

Owner’s contact and Identity: it is hidden using internet censorship services.

Customers Reviews:

Nine website reviews and one YouTube review suggest that madzarato.com is possibly a scam. madzarato.com gained a medium Alexa rating of 445665.

All product reviews on madzarato.com are positive and above 4.5/5 stars. Hence, such product reviews on madzarato.com are unrealistic and unreliable. Hence, learn about PayPal diddles to avoid online scams.

Conclusion:

Madzarato Reviews missing data on the internet suggest that it is suspicious site. However, due to an average trust score, the website is only suggested for experienced internet users. madzarato.com gained an average Alexa and business rank. Therefore, be cautious about credit card rackets and avoid payment scams. Madzarato.com scored low on the suspicion profile. But, no customer testimonials regarding the delivery of shoes were present on the internet.

