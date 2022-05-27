Magic Roster Wordle {May} What Is The Latest Update?

This post on Magic Roster Wordle will clear your doubts about the relationship between the wordle game and the NBA game.

Do you also love playing wordle games? Recently, one roaster Cunningham in the NBA ( national basketball association), shared his Wordle score on Twitter. We already know that Wordle is an extremely popular game in Canada, the United States, and Australia.

This post will tell you about Magic Roster Wordle. And how wordle game has become everyone’s addiction. Kindly read the article if you want to clear your doubt and get the latest update about it. Let’s get started.

Why people are relating wordle games with NBA players

NBA player Cunningham had posted his wordle score on Twitter. The NBA has a large fan base, and anything that happens to the club causes people to start talking about it and making assumptions. Wordle is a worldwide popular game, and no doubt our favorite player also likes it. But this is not the complete information on Magic Roster Game.

There is more about it. POELTL is a new game that is similar to Wordle. It is a big update for NBA fans that this game named POELTL is related to it, and if you are a big fan of the NBA, it will be very easy for you to solve this game’s puzzle. There will be hints just like the wordle game, and you will have 8 guesses to find the correct answer.

And just like Wordle, it will also change colour as you will guess the right and wrong answer and how close you are getting to the answer.

Magic Roster Wordle

People are getting confused since this game is very similar to the worldwide popular game Wordle. Because it is a new function introduced by the NBA, many people believe there is a link between Wordle and the NBA.

How to play Poeltl

You will have 8 guesses to find the correct answer.

Hints will be seen after each guess.

As the colour is turned, you will get to know if you are playing it right.

Green, grey and yellow will be the colour to guide you about how close you are getting to answer.

Isn’t it similar to Wordle? Obviously yes. This game could be named Magic Roster Wordle, also related to Orlando Magic’s team Roster, which is very popular and has a strong fan base. The roster consists of 15 players, and the roster is updated after each move. During the offseason, the number of players might be increased to 20.

Conclusion

Summing up this post, we have told about the spreading confusion related to the wordle game and the NBA’s new game, which is quite similar to the Wordle. If you want to know more about NBA games, please click on the link.

Was this post about Magic Roster Wordle helpful to you? Please let us know if you have any suggestions or questions in the comment section.

