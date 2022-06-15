Mali Wordle {June 2022} Know The Entire Hints Here!

This article is about Mali Wordle to help readers know the solution for the June 14, 2022 puzzle, with a few hints and clues for the participants.

Do you like country-based or geographical word games? Then, you must check out Wordle, the country-based game where you may participate and guess the correct location or region. Many puzzle games associated with places or areas have evolved.

These gameplays are usually liked and searched by geography enthusiasts across New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, the United States, and other global areas. So, let’s check in the guide below why so many users are constantly checking Mali Wordle on the web.

Is Worldle gameplay?

Worldle is unique gameplay with a few similarities to the Wordle game. It is an online word game in which you have six tries to reach the correct phrase. However, Worldle is associated with a geographical map rather than guessing English vocabulary or terms. Participants must predict territory, state, or country names.

The team “teuteuf” releases new word-based puzzles or riddles daily to let the participants solve and go to the final correct option. A new puzzling word was recently added to the puzzle gameplay. Besides, this unique puzzle Mali Game made people reach this sixth option after attempting the five tries. Worldle, the free online word-based gameplay, is being played by a wide range of users worldwide.

Clues and hints of Worldle’s gameplay:

It is a territory, region, location, or country starting with the letter M.

A territory, region, location, or country contains a single phrase.

It is a territory, region, location, or country ending with the letter I.

It is a territory, region, location, or country with four letters.

It is a territory, region, location, or country where the first two letters are MA.

Details of recent Mali Wordle:

The name of the game- Worldle, the geographical gameplay

Alternate Name- Location world guessing gameplay

Developer Name- Teuteuf

New puzzle timings- Midnight (your device’s local time)

List of Worldle for June 2022:

June 1, 2022- Saint Helena

June 2, 2022- United States

June 3, 2022- Bulgaria

June 4, 2022- Djibouti

June 5, 2022- Gambia

June 6, 2022- Cambodia

June 7, 2022- Namibia

June 8, 2022- Uzbekistan

June 9, 2022- Bahrain

June 10, 2022- Congo

June 11, 2022- New Zealand

June 12, 2022- Denmark

June 13, 2022- Bangladesh

June 15, 2022- Botswana

What is the correct answer for June 14, 2022?

The correct answer is Mali Game.

The Worldle gameplay is inspired by the Wordle game and has the feature of locating the right region or place. It exhibits the country’s outline or map and gives you six tries to reach the solution. Besides, the gameplay indicates the distance from the correct solution to assist users in getting the solution. It also directs you to achieve the right nation’s name.

Conclusion:

Worldle, unique country-guessing gameplay has two different modes for the participants who like to participate in challenging word-guessing games. You can play any mode and use it through the game’s settings. These modes will impact your upcoming challenges.

Besides, Mali Wordle is the correct option for June 14, 2022, Worlddle puzzle. Could you crack today’s Worldle challenge? Then, could you share it in the comment section? You can check out Worldle’s further details on.

Also Read : – Atone Wordle {June} What Does This Word Mean? Check!