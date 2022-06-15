Marilyn Monroe 2022 Dress {June} Know Value And More!

This article provides information to readers looking for information related to the Marilyn Monroe 2022 Dress incident and related facts.

Met Gala is a renowned event in countries like Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and India. Do you want to know the incident that happened at the Met Gala regarding the iconic dress of Marilyn Monroe? Are you looking for the comment given by Kim Kardashian after the incident?

Therefore, if you are looking for the Marilyn Monroe 2022 Dress incident at the Met Gala, you have come to the right place. Let’s get to know about the incident in detail.

What happened to the iconic dress of Marilyn Monroe?

Met Gala is one of the most remarkable events for all the celebrities where they impress the media and other guests through their different and unique dressing styles. At the 2022 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian surprised everyone when she came in the iconic dress of Marilyn Monroe.

The white dress Marilyn Monroe was from 1962 when she wore it in ‘Happy Birthday President song. However, the actress gets into the limelight when she damages the beautiful dress.

How did Marilyn Monroe Iconic Dress damage?

There were many controversies when it was decided that the American Pop-star agreed to wear the history’s iconic dress in the Met Gala. Kim lost over 16 pounds as the dress couldn’t be altered because of its originality.

It was decided that Kim would wear the replica of the dress after the photo shoot so that the original dress wouldn’t be damaged, but unfortunately, the damages were already done. It was observed that the fabric was stretched, and some gems were also missing from the dress.

What is the value of Marilyn Monroe 2022 Dress?

The current value of Marilyn Monroe’s dress is believed to be worth millions of dollars. Before Kim decided to wear the dress, she had to get permission from various departments, especially from the Ripley’s Believe it or Not Museum in Orlando.

They bought the dress in 2016 in an auction for $4.8 million, making it the most expensive dress in the auction’s history. The Marilyn Monroe dress is integral to American music and pop culture history.

How did people react after hearing about the damage to the dress?

When people and critics heard that Marilyn Monroe Iconic Dress was damaged during the Gala event, then they were upset and expressed their thoughts through tweets and comments on the posts.

Some people said it would be best to keep the dress locked and safe from any of these events, while some were not happy hearing about the damaged detail of the dress. Social media is filled with posts that tell the difference between the dress before and after the event.

Let’s see what actions will be taken by the authorities for this incident at the Gala.

Final Words

Although many security protocols were followed to ensure that Marilyn Monroe 2022 Dress stayed safe and original, unfortunately, the protocol doesn’t seem helpful. However, this incident brought Kim Kardashian into the limelight at the Met Gala event.

What are your thoughts on her outfit at the Gala? Please share your views with us in the comment section.

Also Read : – Celinous Dresses Reviews {April 2022} Is It Safe Or Scam