DODBUZZ
News

Marilyn Monroe 2022 Dress {June} Know Value And More!

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags

This article provides information to readers looking for information related to the Marilyn Monroe 2022 Dress incident and related facts.

Met Gala is a renowned event in countries like Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and India. Do you want to know the incident that happened at the Met Gala regarding the iconic dress of Marilyn Monroe? Are you looking for the comment given by Kim Kardashian after the incident? 

Therefore, if you are looking for the Marilyn Monroe 2022 Dress incident at the Met Gala, you have come to the right place. Let’s get to know about the incident in detail. 

What happened to the iconic dress of Marilyn Monroe?

Met Gala is one of the most remarkable events for all the celebrities where they impress the media and other guests through their different and unique dressing styles. At the 2022 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian surprised everyone when she came in the iconic dress of Marilyn Monroe. 

The white dress Marilyn Monroe was from 1962 when she wore it in ‘Happy Birthday President song. However, the actress gets into the limelight when she damages the beautiful dress. 

How did Marilyn Monroe Iconic Dress damage?

There were many controversies when it was decided that the American Pop-star agreed to wear the history’s iconic dress in the Met Gala. Kim lost over 16 pounds as the dress couldn’t be altered because of its originality. 

It was decided that Kim would wear the replica of the dress after the photo shoot so that the original dress wouldn’t be damaged, but unfortunately, the damages were already done. It was observed that the fabric was stretched, and some gems were also missing from the dress. 

What is the value of Marilyn Monroe 2022 Dress?

The current value of Marilyn Monroe’s dress is believed to be worth millions of dollars. Before Kim decided to wear the dress, she had to get permission from various departments, especially from the Ripley’s Believe it or Not Museum in Orlando. 

They bought the dress in 2016 in an auction for $4.8 million, making it the most expensive dress in the auction’s history. The Marilyn Monroe dress is integral to American music and pop culture history.

How did people react after hearing about the damage to the dress?

When people and critics heard that Marilyn Monroe Iconic Dress was damaged during the Gala event, then they were upset and expressed their thoughts through tweets and comments on the posts. 

Some people said it would be best to keep the dress locked and safe from any of these events, while some were not happy hearing about the damaged detail of the dress. Social media is filled with posts that tell the difference between the dress before and after the event. 

Let’s see what actions will be taken by the authorities for this incident at the Gala. 

Final Words

Although many security protocols were followed to ensure that Marilyn Monroe 2022 Dress stayed safe and original, unfortunately, the protocol doesn’t seem helpful. However, this incident brought Kim Kardashian   into the limelight at the Met Gala event. 

What are your thoughts on her outfit at the Gala? Please share your views with us in the comment section. 

Also Read : – Celinous Dresses Reviews {April 2022} Is It Safe Or Scam

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Fair Wage Work 2022 Increase {June} Find The Rates!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
Readers who are fetching the details for Fair Wage Work 2022 Increase, this article will help you with all the one-stop solutions. Have you heard about the increase in the Fair Work Wage? How many rates have been increased? This article will help you with all the rates.  A fair wage is a salary considered fair by the employees. People in Australia and other parts of the world have agreed to an amount for the financial reward, which will help promote fairness between the employees. Find the headers in this article till...
News

Kim K Jet Ski Accident {June 2022} Find Complete News!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
In this post, Kim K Jet Ski Accident, we have shared all the necessary details about this accident with our readers. Continue reading. Do you know about Kim K? Are you aware of the Accident? Did you watch the video which got so viral nowadays on the Internet? If not, then you have choose the right site. Here we will give you all the answers to your questions. Nowadays, people in the United States and canada are curious to know what happened. As no one is sure about the accident, this post Kim K Jet...
News

Statesville Golf Cart Accident {June} In North Carolina!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
Read this article in detail to know the exact information regarding Statesville Golf Cart Accident and the police effort in this accident. Have you heard about the recent Golf cart accident in the United States? Do you know how many people have died due to this accident? Did the police catch anyone? You will get all the answers, so you need to read this article. Recently we all heard about the accident between a Golf Cart and a Honda car. The golf cart broke into two pieces. After hearing this news, people...