Marketedance Reviews {July} Is It A Legit Site Or Not?

Do you want to buy new phones? Are you excited to purchase a new laptop for your workplace? Are you looking for new gadgets for your latest workplace? Nowadays, we all mainly depend on electronic gadgets. For example, after the covid time, we used to work from home using laptops, mobile phones, etc., so many online podiums sold these types of items in less amount in many countries, including Mexico.

Here Marketedance offers a comprehensive collection of mobile, laptops, TV, and much more in a reasonable amount. Let us see the other specifications of the portal.

What is Marketedance?

It is an ecommerce website for gadget lovers who live in Mexico and want to buy laptops, mobile phones, TVs, and so on. Current Marketedance is not claiming any discount, but the prices of all items are very affordable. But there is a need to pay a shipping fee under some amount. However, after MXN$1190 no need to pay the shipping fee.

All the crucial points like policies, security, and payment method are present on the webpage, so you can reach there before placing your order. Also, try to go through the aspects which tell you about the legitimacy of the website.

Specifications About Marketedance

The company has mentioned the location of the company, i.e., 344 354 grey inn road London, Greater London, England WC1X 8BP.

12560187 is the company number mentioned.

Marketedance has shared the contact support by number, i.e., 442081233186.

The URL of the Marketedance is https://marketedance.com/ .

It is offering a shipping fee of zero after MXN 1190.

There is no availability of the email address.

It has mentioned its company name, i.e., Hymax Company Limited.

Marketedance offers items like smart TV, mobile phones, laptops, etc.

Shoppers do not share their reviews anywhere, so hard to say about it.

Marketedance is not having any page or activity on the social networking sites like Twitter, instagram, etc.

Marketedance accepts within 30 days your return and refund, so it’s a company return policy.

It offers twelve months installment payment with security.

You can make payments by different online payment modes.

It offers 24×7 chat support.

The prices are very affordable.

Positive Factors Of The Website

If you want to know more, use the contact number and company location mentioned on the website.

Marketedance claims a secure payment with installment.

It is also accepting returns and refunds with terms and conditions.

Negative Points

Marketedance has never shared email support, and the company’s location is fake.

Marketedance claims minimal items and takes a high shipping fee.

We could not see lines from the customer’s side on any podium, and nothing is visible anywhere.

It has no traffic on the social media podiums.

The content on the stage is significantly less and not in the proper format.

Is Marketedance Legit or Scam?

Marketedance is an online shopping portal established on 19/07/2022.

Marketedance will be closed on 19/07/2023.

Marketedance has copied data on the website.

It secured an average 47.9 out of 100 trust rank on the internet.

It has a trust index, i.e. 2 percent only.

There are no reviews extant on the verified podium.

Facebook, instagram, and Twitter have no pages, so there is no traffic anywhere.

We could not get any information about the founder of the company.

Moreover, we can conclude it because Marketedance looks dubious and wait to see the actual output on the verified podiums.

User’s Marketedance Reviews

Marketedance sells items for those who love electronic gadgets like mobile phones, TVs, laptops, etc. For more safety, we explored the verified podium to reach genuine feedback, but nothing has available anywhere. Even it has no pages on social networking websites. So, we suggest you make sure about the Marketedance reality.

Final Verdicts

In the last post, we can tell you its new domain, average trust rank, no customer's reviews available, offers phones, laptops, etc. in the affordable range, no email support, wrong company location, and so on.

Do you have any laptops from Marketedance? If yes, mention your thoughts in the comment box.