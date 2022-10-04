Matthew Kyrillidis East Northport Ny: Check Details Of Chaminade Student Death Long Island, And Full Report On His Obituary 2022

This post will give you well-researched details on Matthew Kyrillidis East Northport Ny. Read to know more.

Do you know Matthew Kyrillidis? Do you know about his death? Matthew Kyrillidis passed away on 29 September 2022. Several people from the United States want to know Matthew Kyrillidis East Northport Ny. If you are also interested to know everything about his death, you can read it here.



Matthew Kyrillidis death

Matthew Kyrillidis was a seventeen-year-old boy who passed away on 29 September 2022. Matthew was a student of Chaminade high school. After the death, news of this young boy spread on various platforms, and people are exploring the reason behind his death. Some online sources claim that he died in an accident. There is no confirmation regarding the reason for his death.

Currently, the reason behind Chaminade Student Death Long Island has not been made public yet officially, either by the family not by the school. We will let you know as soon as we receive any information.

Who was Matthew Kyrillidis?

Matthew Kyrillidis was a high school student who lost his life at the age of 17 years. Matthew was a student of Chaminade high school. Matthew was a child of Danielle and Christopher. Unfortunately, Matthew passed away on 29 September. The exact reason behind his death is not known yet. We will update you when the reason for his death is made public officially. Now let’s read about his obituary.

Matthew Kyrillidis Obituary 2022

Wake of Matthew Kyrillidis is arranged on 5 October 2022 from 3 pm to 9 pm at Funeral Home Brueggemann, East Northport, 522 Larkfield Road, New York. His funeral will be held on 6 October 2022 at 10:00 am, Thursday. His funeral will occur at East Northport 20 Cheshire Place, R.C. Church St. Anthony Padua, NY 11731.

The details regarding his obituary are released and mentioned above. You can go through these details to know about his obituary.

In a nutshell

This post will give details about Matthew Kyrillidis East Northport Ny a high school student. His funeral will be held on 6 October 2022. We pray for his family and friends to recover from this huge loss soon. You can visit this link to read about his obituary.

