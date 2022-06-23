Meftala Scam {June} Read The Entire Customer Reviews!

For anyone interested in knowing whether Meftala Scam or not, we have provided a thorough analysis of the Meftala site in this post.

In this review, we have carefully chosen aspects of the site that we need to cover in order to determine the authenticity of the t-shirt selling portal. As we know, there are hundreds of new websites in the United States which are extracting people’s money through online scams. So, we should be particularly careful of such sites.

Legitimacy of Meftala

Creation of Domai Date : The Domain creation date of the Meftala site is March 28, 2022.

Website Age: The site is not very old, as it is only active for 2 months and 26 days. Such low website age provides a big red flag in this Meftala Reviews on whether Meftala is legit or a scam.

Website Expiry Date: The Meftala domain is expiring on March 28, 2023.

Trustworthiness : The Meftala online portal has a trust score of 2%. Also, the Alexa Rank of Meftala is just zero.

Country of origin: The Meftala online shopping portal is based in the US.

Data Safety: All data is passed through a secured SSL connection on the portal.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 26/100.

Threat Profile: 50/100.

Phishing Score: 50/100.

Malware Score: 50/100.

Spam Score: 29/100.

Social relations : We couldn’t find a social media account that is linked to the Meftala portal. So, we can say that the site is lacking social engagement.

Brief check on Meftala Scam or Legit

Meftala is an ecommerce platform. As per the site, Meftala sells luxury fashion products for men, women and kids. Though the site mentions that they sell luxury products for all, they have different categories of products listed on the site. So, there are above 50 thousand products listed on the site.

Product Offering

T-shirts & Shirts

Shorts & Bottoms

Jackets & Sweatshirts

Cardigan

Gloves

Shoes

Accessories

Homeware

Floor carpets

Gaming equipment

Board Games

Printed Wall Pictures & Wall Hangings

Jewelry & Charms

Gadgets & Electronics

Furniture

Kitchen and dining ware

Home decor

Tyres

Pet utilities

Skin Care & Personal Hygiene

Only an overview of Meftala will not help us determine Meftala Scam or legit. Therefore, we must address a number of aspects that affect the site’s metric and ranking in order to evaluate the web portal’s validity. Before moving on to the highlights & validity considerations, let’s talk about the features first. Finally, in order to accurately assess its credibility, we shall talk about customer reviews.

Features of Meftala

E-mail address: support@meftala.com

Phone Number: +1 209 237 0449

Address: 3 Christopher Street, New York, US, Zip Code – 10014.

Owner’s details: The owner of the online Meftala website is unknown.

Social Media Links: The Meftala website lacks social media connections. A fair evaluation of the Meftala Scam will heavily emphasize the facts on social links.

Delivery policy: Free delivery is available on every purchase made in the USA.

Privacy Policy and Terms: The Meftala online site has both privacy policies and terms and conditions mentioned.

Shipping: The average transit time for shipments is 3 to 5 days, and the processing time for orders is 1 to 3 working days.

Tracking Details: All tracking info is sent by email.

Cancellation: The online portal has no cancellation terms.

Returns: After receiving the product, customers have 30 days to seek a return.

Refund: Money will instantly get a refund after inspection of the return.

Payment mode: Discover, diner Club, Amex, PayPal, Mastercard, Visa accepted.

Customer Review

There aren’t any Meftala Reviews, evaluations, or comments online. The site’s lack of response and transparency raises concerns. To avoid fraud, we advise reading Credit Card Frauds.

The website will feature product reviews as well as evaluations of social networking sites due to its recent launch. The Alexa Rank is also low. We only found a small number of web reviews and only one YouTube review.

Final Verdict

Meftala is a scam website with low reviews, no social relations and poor trust scores. Therefore, it is strongly urged that you stay away from the website. We request our visitors to learn about some PayPal Scams.

Was this article on Meftala Scam or Real useful to you? If so, comment on Meftala review.