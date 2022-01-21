Melyp Reviews {Jan 2022} Read If It Is Legit?

The article on Melyp Reviews discussed a female clothing website and its legitimacy. Scrutinize the article.

What is Melyp? Is this a clothing store? Are you looking for women’s clothing stores online?

Online clothing stores are a great way to sell your products to people who may not have the ability to visit your store in person. While there are many advantages associated with online clothing stores, it is always important you read reviews before buying from any website.

People around the United States are looking for Melyp Reviews online.

What is Melyp?

Melyp is an online clothing store for women. They have a wide range of clothing options and styles for females. Their website is easy on the eyes, and surfing through different sections is also very easy.

These days’ people are mostly locked up in their houses or step out for essentials only. The importance and demand of online stores have risen. Many people switched totally to online shopping as it also saves their time.

This website has tops, dresses, sweaters, cardigans, and many more things. As they represent, they will guarantee the quality of their products and will provide fast shipment.

Let us discuss Is Melyp Legit?

List of Products

As we already mentioned, Melyp provides a wide variety of products. Have a look at what they offer:

Tops include printed tops, casual and formal options are also available.

Casual dresses

Set of two pieces, for example, loungewear set, joggers set, etc.

Dresses

o Mini dresses

o Maxi dresses

o Sweater dresses

o Midi dresses

Fall or winter wear includes sweaters, cardigans, sweatshirts, loungewear, tracksuits, 2 piece woolen set, etc.

The Outwear section has hoodies, shrugs, and other layering options.

They also have a spring and summer collection that includes tees, blouses, and other summer wear.

Features

Official website URL : https://www.melyp.com/

The office address is provided on the website: XBP Int. LTD. St. John Street, 145-157, EC1V 4PW – London, England.

Email address: melyp@etasmail.com

Payment options: PayPal, VISA, Master Card, AMEX, Discover, etc.

Company name: XBP International LTD.

Cancellation Policy: Cancellation of the product can be done within 24 hours of its booking.

Shipping and delivery policy: They provide free shipping on orders above $ 79. Shipping takes 35 business days.

Shipping partners: FedEX, DHL, UPS, etc.

Return policy: They provide a 30-day return policy in case of a damaged or incorrect item placed.

Exchange policy: They provide a 30-day exchange policy.

Melyp Reviews : The website has a proper review section for customers.

Order tracking: To track orders, they have provided a proper system on the website.

The website also has a FAQ page, privacy statements, and terms of services.

Positive Highlights

A review and rating section is available.

Proper details for contact are provided on the website.

Shipping, exchange/return, cancellation, and other relevant policies are present.

Plenty of payment options are given.

The website has precise sorting and filtering options.

Negative Highlight

Under shipping policy, express and general shipping take 35 days.

Owner or manager details are missing.

They have similar products in many sections.

The payment policy section is not provided.

Is Melyp Legit ?

Website trust score: Trust score of the website is just 1% (exceptionally low).

Website age: The website was created on 26th October 2021. It is just 2 months and 25 days old.

Social media: Social Media accounts are available on the website.

Alexa rating: No Alexa rating of the website is available.

Genuineness of contacts details: Contact details, including email, address, and a phone number provided, seems legit.

Content originality: The content on the website is plagiarized.

Missing policies: All relevant policies are available.

Lack of specification: All the required specifications were present.

Customer review: Customer reviews on the website where available.

Melyp Reviews

Reviews provided on the website claimed that the quality of clothes is nice. But some reviews on the internet were not good. We could not find any comment particular to the review on social media.

Also the trust score of the website is very low. It makes the website more suspicious.

Final Summary

To conclude, we would like to suggest that our readers please make sure to read everything related to legitimacy before purchasing from a new website.

Look for trust scores, contact details, reviews, and check out their social media for details. Check out the Melyp Reviews article.

