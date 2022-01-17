Meswith.com Scam {Jan 2022} Is Online Shopping A Scam?

Meswith.com Scam has investigated an e-commerce portal selling utility products and shared its findings for online shoppers.

Legitimacy Analysis of Meswith com:

Scammers use different tactics to steal people’s hard-earned money, and the discount trap is one of them. It’s hard for people to skip lucrative deals during seasonal sales, and scammers wait for this opportunity.

This review section has all the legit facts collected by our research team, which will help internet buyers spot scam sites.

Domain age – Four-month-old site website (1 st September 2021)

Alexa ranking – Meswith.com Reviews found the Alexa ranking for this site to be 1433211, indicating low traffic on the portal.

Domain expiry – This domain will expire on 1 st September 2022.

Trust score – Legit sites have given a trust score of 1 percent point to this e-commerce platform, a low rating for a legitimate website.

Plagiarism – The content of this site is similar to a suspicious portal and lacks originality.

Social media presence – No social media link is attached to Meswith, and it has no account of any social media. This reduces the open interaction of the company with shoppers.

Trust index – Meswith.com Scam found the trust index for this portal to be 38.2 percent, a low rating for an authentic site.

Physical Address – The address given on the contact us page of the website is not available with the company’s name on Google Map.

Owner’s detail – No information about the owner is available on the site.

Customers Review – No Customer Reviews of products sold on this domain could be found on any digital platform.

What is Meswith com Website?

Meswith is an online store selling different utility products at heavily discounted prices. Some of the products available on this portal are outdoor items, sports products, and other household goods.

Meswith.com Scam found the product mix of this store to be a little out of place as it has items from the different related niches. They use various seasonal discount opportunities to offer their product at less price.

Most of its products are priced between $12- $100 as its collection varies from pool float to tricycle.

Specifications:

Domain name – meswith.com

Website address – https://www.meswith.com

Product sold – Different utility products

Discount – Available

Email address – support@meswith.com

Contact details – Not given

Physical address – 9020 W Chicago Rd, Allen, Michigan, 49227, United States.

Payment method – PayPal payment gateway

Shipping policy – 7-12 days

Refund policy – 30 days from delivery.

Meswith.com Scam found the following Pros for this Website:

Its standard and expedited shipping policy deliver the product in 7-12 and 3-5 days, respectively, matching industry delivery time.

Email address will help solve the query for customers.

The price of the product is less than in comparison to another website.

Cons of Meswith com Portal:

Legit sites have given a low score to this e-commerce store, raising buyers’ suspicion.

It is hard to find customer reviews of products sold on it.

The physical address appears fake, while no contact details are given on this site.

Not many payment options for customers except PayPal.

Image and text are of low quality.

What are Meswith.com Reviews?

Since this is a four-month-old website, it is hard to find any customer reviews related to this portal. Meswith has not given any platform to its customers to get their feedback, and hence no customer review could be found on the product detail page of the site.

On public review sites, no feedback about any of its products could be found. This makes the task of new buyers difficult as they lack people’s views on the product.

Most review sites have raised suspicion about Meswith, and to know more about how save yourself from PayPal scammers, click here.

Final verdict:

According to Meswith.com Scam, the low trust rating, less site age, and absence of customer reviews make this a suspicious site. We recommend people make their purchases from authentic online stores and remain away from dubious websites.

An online shopper should share their purchase experience on a new website in the comment section