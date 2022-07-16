Michael Colleran Obituary {July} Details Of Funeral!

This post on Michael Colleran Obituary will help the readers know about Michael Robert Colleran’s funeral services. Kindly read and learn all details.

Do you know Michael? His sudden death shocked many people in the world. He was a young man who loved to play Hockey. People in the United States are asking about the reason for his death. This post on Michael Colleran Obituary will help you to know about this personality. Also, this post will clear all your doubts if you are confused between Michael Robert Colleran and Michael Edward Colleran.

Obituary of Michael Colleran

Michael Colleran was a 34-years-old man from Quincy. He passed on July 13, 2022, Wednesday suddenly. His obituary was released officially online, and his family members updated funeral services. Also, online sources claimed his death. However, it could be a natural death. He had a keen interest in Hockey. Also, he acquired his Bachelor’s degree from Framingham State in Environmental Science.

Michael Colleran Obituary and visitation

As we have informed, the young man of 34 passed away due to an unknown reason on July 13, 2022, his family members are broken, and people who love and adore him can meet his family in Keohane Funeral Home at 4-8 P.M. Also, the funeral services for Michael will take place on July 19, 2022, Tuesday at the same funeral home at 10 A.M. Furthermore, the burial will be in Quincy’s Pine Hill Cemetery.

About Michael Edward Colleran

People are misguided between Michael Robert Colleran and Michael Edward Colleran. Here we will clear your doubts. According to the Michael Colleran Obituary, Michael Edward Sr was from Santa Rosa and was born on July 20, 1947. He died on January 14, 2018, due to Lung Cancer. His funeral services were held on January 22, 2018, at Joseph’s Chapel at noon, Hayes Ave, ID 83204. Family and friends visited Colonial Funeral Home at 5 P.M. on January 21, 2018.

Are they both the same?

No, these two personalities are different from each other. Michael Robert Colleran passed away recently. People are searching for him as they want to know about his funeral services to extend condolences. On the other hand, people searched about Michael Colleran Obituary; online search engines also showed results for Michael Edward Sr, who was a different personality. He died four years ago. So, we hope that all your doubts are cleared.

Conclusion

Summing up this post, we have mentioned details of two personalities with the same name. This created confusion among the readers. So, we have cleared that these two are different. Michael Robert Colleran’s funeral services will take place on the respective dates mentioned above in this post. If you want to attend his funeral services or extend condolences, you can visit the location mentioned in the above sections.

