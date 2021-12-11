Micky Dolenz Net Worth 2021 {Dec 2021} Know The Facts!

This article helps you learn about Micky Dolenz Net Worth 2021, with all the other relevant information.

Before exploring his net worth, let us discuss his life and other details first!

Who is Micky Dolenz?

He is an American based actor, director, musician, singer, and producer. He is very famous for his work and his ongoing band “The Monkees” as their vocalist and drummer.

Let us check with some biography details for this personality!

Real Name – George Michael Dolenz Jr.

Date of Birth and Age – 8th March 1945 & 76 years.

Birth Place & Nationality – he was born in the United States in California, Los Angeles & American.

Marital Status – Married (3 times)

Spouse Name (current) – Donna Quinter married in 2002.

Children – Amil, Georgia Rose, Emily Clarie, and Charlotte.

Micky Dolenz Net Worth 2021 – USD 15 Million.

Siblings – 3 sisters (Gemma Marie, Kathleen, and Deborah).

Micky Dolenz’s Early Life

As already stated that he was born in California. His mother and father were also the actors, named Janelle Johnson and George Dolenz, respectively. But, they passed away in 1995 and 1963, respectively.

Micky Dolenz was raised in his hometown majorly. He completed his graduation in the early 60s and his early studies from Grant School (High).

In Los Angeles, he did his further studies, where he was appointed for playing the drum (drummer) in the band “The Monkees,” (NBC band). And, then at a very early age, he started getting more shows. Now, let us endorse more about Micky Dolenz.

Micky Dolenz Net Worth 2021

He has earned a perfect name and fame from the band “The Monkees,” and has done many world tours. He has a fantastic music career. This band gained splendid fame and earned a lot of money. For making a good net worth, he also succeeded as a singer. He has lent his voice to many hit cartoons and also did acting. He has a net worth estimated to be $ 15 Million as of December 2021.

Sadly, he could not get any award for any of his specialities. Still, while researching for Micky Dolenz Net Worth 2021, we found that he had won many hearts and had a huge fan following as per his social media accounts.

Why is this news trending now?

As per the case study, we found that the band members of “The Monkees” have reunited, making everyone feel that they do not expect Micky Dolenz to retire very soon. In one of the interviews, he also said, “this might be the last show of Dolenz and Mike in ‘The Monkees’.”

Conclusion

Wrapping up Micky Dolenz Net Worth 2021 article, we can say that Micky Dolenz has a huge fan following and is also planning to come back with his band members.

Moreover, if you wish to know more about Micky Dolenz, you can click on the link.

