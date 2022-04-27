Become a Certified Professional by Passing Microsoft SC-200 Certification Exam

Microsoft SC-200 Certification Exam: Being a reputable company all over the world, Microsoft is known for its numerous products and services, for personal, business, and enterprise needs, such as Cloud App Security, Defender, OneDrive, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Windows, Skype, and more. Besides, this organization issues certifications and exams to equip experts with skills to deal with all the produced products. And the Microsoft 70-410 is no exception. It is designed to assess candidates’ skills to protect information tech systems for the organization. In addition, the exam leads to getting the Microsoft Certified: Security Operations Analyst Associate certification.

Want to know how to pass this test? Need more information? Then, you are in the right place! Scroll down!

What to Know About the SC-200 exam?

Exam SC-200 is designed to check candidates’ skills making them capable of reducing cyber threats or attacks on the company’s properties by measuring their ability to respond to them using Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft 70-764 , Microsoft Defender for Cloud, and security products from third-parties. The main goal is to improve the security of the organization, offer the ways to implement treat protection practices, by applying the abovementioned technologies.

Diving deep in the exam content, it falls into three topics you need to be proficient in. The first one refers to mitigating threats with the help of Microsoft 365 Defender. This implies your ability to define and respond to threats using OneDrive, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams. Your ability to implement Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, detect and remediate identity threats and app threats will also be checked.

The second topic is centered in the usage of Microsoft 70-741 for Cloud. Here, you should be able configure its settings, roles, data policies, connect AWS and GCP cloud resources, detect alerts and incidents for Microsoft Defender for Cloud.

The third topic is devoted to threats mitigation with the help of Microsoft Sentinel. This includes your ability to plan its workspace, create its roles, security settings, and data storage. In addition, your skills to use data connectors of data sources in Microsoft Sentinel, SOAR in Microsoft Sentinel, operate its analytics rules and incidents, analyze data, and detect threats using Microsoft Sentinel will be measured.

To pass the Microsoft 70-742 , you have to answer a total number of 40-60 questions within 140 minutes and achieve at least 700 points (out of 1000) to be certified. Besides, you need to pay an exam fee, which is currently $165 and only after that you will be registered for the Microsoft SC-200 exam.

Career Opportunities Awaiting You

After successful completion of the Microsoft SC-200 exam you can opt for such job positions as a security engineer or a security operations analyst. According to the Ziprecruiter website, you can earn an average salary of about 89,151 per year and by developing your skills you can get as high as $152,500 per annum. In addition, passing the Exam-Labs test paves the way towards the Microsoft Certified: Cybersecurity Architect Expert certification, which will assist you in your future career growth. Thus, you can build a career as an administrator, security engineer, security operations analyst, and solution architect.

Conclusion

The ability to respond to attacks, implement effective security solutions, and improve organizational security are highly valued these days, especially if you are seeking a new job or dreaming of career promotion. Being a certified professional you can complete the given tasks in a short span of time. That’s why validating such skills by passing the Microsoft MS-300 is a wise choice. Take this exam to join professionals that build stronger security for the Microsoft community as the organization is known for being trusted with no security attacks or cyber threats for over 30 years.