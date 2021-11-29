Mintmobile Com Reviews (Nov 2021) Is This Legit Website?

Are you aware of the recently invented Cyber week sale of a site? Then, be aware of the post on Mintmobile com Reviews.

Do you want to grab the facilities of a website providing the largest network? Then, proceed with us throughout the article.

The internet plays a beneficial role in our society and life, especially in socialism. In addition, it helps to deliver the outcome in a little time with greater efficiency. We can also gather endless knowledge and information from the Internet. But, what if we discover a site that has flexible plan options? However, the website is most popular in the United States.

So, let us discuss more on the website by revealing the Mintmobile com Reviews.

About Mintmobile.com

The site claims to understand the usefulness of excellent customer service, thus providing the same to their clients. Moreover, their customer care management offers ‘super short wait times’ to reply to a customer within 2 or 3 minutes.

Also, over the site, they have mentioned the self-service features enabling the user to solve problems through watching videos, FAQs, etc. They will also let you speak with actual humans other than bots of other companies.

Now, we will show a few features of this website to be aware of its worthiness.

Checkpoints to Realize Is Mintmobile com Legit?

Mintmobile.com delivers premium wireless services and mobile phones.

The customer care number is 800-683-7392.

The website is 11 years old, being created on 05-01-2010. Also, its expiration date is 05-01-2027.

They accept payments from all major credit cards.

You should do return of goods within 7 days.

Over the homepage, the email address mentioned is help@affirm.com.

You can apply for refunds within 7 days.

They operate seven days from 5 am to 7 pm PST.

The address is 17870 Newhope Street #104-155 Fountain Valley, CA 92708.

Considering the Mintmobile com Reviews , you will get the refund within 10 business days if the refund application is approved.

The shipping policy is not perfectly evaluated, and however, the firm ships products based on the customer’s urgency.

The URL of the website is https://www.mintmobile.com.

We haven’t detected any threads of the delivery policy.

The social media icons of Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter are available.

The newsletter feature is seen on Mintmobile.com.

Advantages of This Website

The portal has a trust rank of 90.4/100.

Cyber week sale is provided to the customers.

Considering the Mintmobile com Reviews , the social icons and links are valid.

The website’s trust score is 96%

Identifying the Defects in This Online Site

The policies of shipping and delivery are not estimated correctly.

The phone numbers cited on Facebook and the official site are different.

Is Mintmobile Reliable?

Domain Expiry Date- The website will expire on 05-01-2027.

Trust Score- 96% score is gathered, which hints that the site is reliable.

Social network connections- The icons of social media are valid.

Customer Reviews- The reviews accumulated are mixed.

Alexa Rank- 12,023 is the site’s Alexa rank.

Plagiarized content- To determine Is Mintmobile com Legit ? We have seen the site’s content is 30% unique; however, 70% plagiarism is seen.

Domain Age- Mintmobile.com is a nearly 11 years old portal.

Policies mentioned- The delivery and shipping policy is not well-described.

Trust rank- The company has a 90.4/100 trust rank.

Discounts- The unreliable discounts are missing.

The facts mentioned above have shown us that the site is genuine. But, we will also look at some users’ opinions of this online store to conclude its worthiness.

Customers’ Mintmobile com Reviews

We have found several reviews and reactions on the portal, implying customers’ satisfaction with their service. Also, on Trustpilot, it has gained a 4.6/ 5 rating which is excellent and reliable.

Also, on Instagram, Mintmobile.com has gained a million thanks due to its great customer service. In addition, some have suggested Mint mobiles to their loved-ones over Facebook due to its wonderful features.

However, some have replied that the product is good, but not great. In all, the site has received blended reviews.

The Final Verdict

In this write-up, we have analyzed the Mintmobile com Reviews to see its wonderful features. But, it has not properly highlighted the shipping and delivery policies. Thus, please check all the necessary details after buying from the site, though the site appears legit, if we consider the positive reviews on the various platforms. Learn more about buyers’ opinions here on this site’s social media.

Do you believe in this site? Would you please specify your thoughts?