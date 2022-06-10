Mirofans Cityline Com {June} Services, Special Event!

Read why Mirofans Cityline com is attracting heavy traffic and why its sessions are prompting wait time for netizens opting to purchase tickets.

Are you ready for the MIRROR WE ARE LIVE CONCERT 2022 in Hong Kong? Have you already registered yourself to buy special tickets? Are you ready to participate in the lucky draw? Do you know the venue of the MIRROR WE ARE LIVE CONCERT 2022?

Mirofans.cityline.com is a one-page website that directly offers you to buy tickets for the Special Event. Let’s check below the authenticity of Mirofans Cityline com.

About Mirofans.Cityline.com:

Mirofans.Cityline.com is a long-existing website registered on 31st December 1997 in Hong Kong. It was last updated on 2nd January 2021. Therefore, its registration will expire on 30th December 2022, which is within the next six months and twenty days.

Mirofans.Cityline.com has achieved a good Trust Rank of 94%. Therefore, due to the above primary factors, Mirofans.Cityline.com is a legitimate website.

The website uses a valid and secured HTTPS connection to transmit the data. The IP address of Mirofans.Cityline.com, 13.32.208.110, has a valid SSL certificate that is valid for the next 69 days. Mirofans Cityline com provides services via four servers located in Great Britain, and the United States.

There is no customer service contact number or email specified on Mirofans.Cityline.com. The information of the website’s owners and their contact details are censored. The details of the website’s privacy policy and terms are not mentioned on Mirofans.Cityline.com.

Services of Mirofans.Cityline.com:

Mirofans.Cityline.com is selling tickets for the MIRROR WE ARE LIVE CONCERT 2022, which will start from 25th July to 31st July 2022 and between 2nd August to 6th August. If you are unable to travel all the way to the venue, you can also watch the event live @makealive.official.

Mirofans Cityline com Special Event:

Mirofans.Cityline.com is currently selling tickets for Special Events. Tickets for the public event have been available on URBTIX since 31st May 2022. For buying the tickets for Special Events, the user needs to be already registered between 1st June to 6th June.

The user can only buy two Special Event tickets. Users who were successful in buying the tickets will get automatically enrolled in a lottery. Fifty winners will get 100 tickets worth HK$72K.

Users can also enroll as FWD MAX members until 11th July 2022 so that they get a chance to participate in Mirofans Cityline com lucky draw. The FWD MAX members are given simple tasks to complete, which earn them a token. Each token can be exchanged for one chance to draw.

Conclusion:

Mirofans.Cityline.com is a legitimate website selling online tickets for the MIRROR WE ARE LIVE CONCERT 2022 sponsored by FWD Insurance. The Special Event will be held at Coliseum between 5th and 6th August 2022. But, the tickets need to be purchased by 10th June 2022 before 23:59 Hrs. Henceforth, Mirofans.Cityline.com is attracting huge traffic and has a considerable wait time!

Were Mirofans.Cityline.com reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Mirofans Cityline com.

