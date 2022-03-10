Benefits Of Mobile App Testing On Cloud: Mobile applications are dynamic as new devices, new customization, and new OS versions and their combinations are increasing dramatically in recent years. With the increase in mobile applications, the complexity of mobile application testing is also increasing rapidly. Executing the test cases in multiple devices is quite demanding and can be a pain when applications are evolving with additional features and capabilities. A wide range of OS versions along with different screen sizes, resolutions, and capabilities has become a constant challenge for most organizations.

The newer version of devices and operating systems increase the competency of the application. So it is important to quickly test the application over on an ever-expanding variety of devices to ensure that the application with a newer version is working as expected, to provide user satisfaction, and to stay competitive in the market. To attain this, an innovative testing technique is required to be put into practice. This is for ensuring optimal performance and user experience despite the type of handset, OS, or the user’s geographical location or network service provider.

For this, a cloud-based mobile application testing approach can be a practicable solution. It is a server accessible through the internet that includes data storage, database, or software. Moreover, testing done by using real devices and acquiring all the physical hardware required to set up one’s own mobile testing infrastructure is expensive and hard to manage, hence Cloud-based testing is preferred. It provides web-based access to a large number of simulators as well as real handsets and devices connected to a globally spread live network. This in turn saves organizations high expenditure for devices.

Cloud-based mobile app testing is the process of testing mobile applications in the cloud with mobile environment simulation, where virtual software will imitate the way an actual mobile device behaves.

Before heading towards the benefits of cloud-based mobile app testing let’s first discuss some tips to get going with cloud mobile testing.

Tips to get started with cloud-based mobile testing

It is known that mobile testing done using cloud-based services is more scalable, accurate, and easier to implement than on in-house infrastructure. Below are some tips that you can follow in your mobile cloud testing to get the most out of it.

The first thing in getting started with cloud-based mobile testing is to find a cloud that supports all types of language frameworks that you want to use to run the test.

Another thing you need to make sure that the cloud service is supporting a specific mobile environment for a test. Many cloud mobile testing services support all popular Android and iOS devices but if you want to install your app on other mobile devices it may need special testing requirements.

Although having the cloud service for mobile testing strategy is more agile and scalable, it is still a must to have a solid developmental plan for testing with optimization points. For example to utilize cloud testing strength you can use a parallel testing approach that provides you to virtually run as many cases as you want at once. This helps to test routine to finish quicker.

Some additional tips to get the most out of cloud mobile testing

The use of mobile-specific tools will help you get earlier versions of apps to identify bugs.

Running multiple emulators simultaneously provides quick results and the configurations get saved for later use.

Deciding when to test on cloud emulators and when to test on real devices.

There are many public cloud services available and one of them is LambdaTest, which offers cloud-based mobile testing services. It also provides all the testing features and tools for convenient cloud mobile testing.

Before moving towards using cloud platforms for mobile testing it is important to know the benefits of it beforehand.

Benefits of cloud-based mobile testing

1. Cost-efficient

By Comparing cloud-based tools to regular test automation tools you will see that cloud-based ones are very less expensive. It comes with the obvious fact that you are not spending a considerable amount in upgrading the hardware of your device. And your testing requirement is getting fulfilled by the cloud platform. Furthermore, it lets you pay only for the tool you use, and therefore saves the cost later on when you are not using them.

2. Easy to access

Cloud service is the one where the central server is connected to a series of machines that can be accessed from anywhere at any time, hence as the user, you can connect to the cloud and test your app choosing any device.

It is preferred for the agile methodology as nowadays teams are distributed so cloud-based test management platforms make it possible for the testing teams to get empowered with the same resources regardless of their physical location. This makes them collaborate in real-time, easily test from different locations, and access test reports in any place in the world by just using a network connection. All these speeds up the mobile testing process, and decision-making of speedy delivery of the app in the market.

3. Parallel execution

Cloud platforms will enable concurrent testing. That means you can run the same tests on various mobile devices all in all of their combinations, versions, and operating systems at the same time. Thereby saving your time during a test cycle.

4. Increased test coverage

Without better test coverage application’s quality is bound to degrade, and for perfect test coverage physically setting up thousands of devices can be an unachievable dream and painful too.

The cloud-based testing environment offers nonstop and parallel cloud testing from anywhere. With the benefit of expanding test scenarios that can be covered at the same time. The pre-built test environment reduces the defects related to unstable test configuration. Testing your app across a number of devices automatically improves the quality of tests to a great extent.

Compared to manual testing or even with automation tools locally, cloud testing provides maximum test coverage in minimum time. This increases test efficiency thereby providing a successful and smoothly functioning mobile app.

5. Real-time results and reviews

Team collaboration is the success key for any organization. Nowadays even when teams are distributed, a cloud-based platform allows the team to collaborate in real-time and provide access to real-time testing results, data information, and review-if any in anytime from anywhere. This means while the tests are being run defects can be quickly analyzed and get fixed in no time, hence moving to the code production faster.

6. Worldwide reach

People are connected around the globe 24*7. Cloud-based service provides the ability to evaluate your application’s global readiness and conduct tests from multiple locations in different time zones to make sure that the app can handle far and wide users. Also, the app can be tested over different local networks with all of the devices connected to the server. The testing team has the access to all of these local network carriers to find out whether the application is ready to come in usage traffic and working fine everywhere.

You can imagine the load and effort it will require if you try to do it with an actual physical device.

Other than the above-mentioned benefits, if we dive deeper into a cloud-based platform for testing it will come out to be loaded with many more benefits. Given below are the summarized features that can be derived out of cloud-based testing.

No restriction for simultaneously conducting cloud-based mobile app testing from multiple devices hence saving a lot of time.

Can hold numerous amounts of data hence enhancing efficiency without losing the quality of mobile applications.

Reliable and secure environment and always available.

Tools can be accessed from anywhere.

Pay per-use.

Having immense knowledge about the benefits of cloud-based mobile testing you might be further looking for the platform that provides this service to test your mobile application. To fulfill your need one such platform can be LambdaTest. It is the top mobile cloud testing service provider. LambdaTest is a secure and scalable, online testing platform, that empowers the tester to test in more than 3000 devices and browsers, including both latest and older versions of Android and iOS devices. It offers real-time app testing to test apps manually on the desired device and Appium testing for mobile app automation across real devices.

You can run a parallel test across multiple devices. Achieving comprehensive test coverage will become easier as it provides you with access to a large number of cross-platform devices. In turn, helps to scale up testing with a parallel test to the speedup release cycle.

Conclusion

After knowing about what cloud mobile application testing is and all its benefits. I am sure that by now you will be able to decide to apply cloud technology correctly and select your testing platform depending on the budget and objective of the application accordingly. To be on the competitive edge in the market adopting cloud mobile testing will be a great step ahead towards a successful application.