Mod Apk Alight Motion 3.8.0 {Dec 2021} Animation Editor!

Do you love to make Graphics designing and Animations? Animation and graphic design applications with a significant market value in Myanmar, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India are presented here for you through this article, Mod Apk Alight Motion 3.8.0. It is best at such tasks.

About the application

The discussed app in this article is an android application that is free of cost to use and create your unique designs through this application. Features it offers such as Keyframe, visual effects, Blending modes, vector graphics, different fonts, Export formats, and the pro version features like No watermark, No ads, it supports all pre-set, you can import any font, it has Chroma key and supports XML.

Specifications

Developer: Alight Creative Inc.

Version: 3.8.0

Updated: 1 day ago.

Size: 14M

Play store Ranking: 4.2/5

Votes: it has 137 votes as people’s favourite.

Requirements: 6.0 and up.

Creation Country: South Korea.

Why this version?

This article will present you with all the truth about the fundamental data. It is friendly with your smartphone, and it’s a kind of spic and span application for your animation and graphic design work.

The app Mod Apk Alight Motion 3.8.0 has everything you need in graphic design application software. So it’s an excellent choice to be downloaded.

Features

It has many layers of graphic designs, audio, and videos.

This app provides colour correction and different visual effects.

It has blur motions according to velocity.

It has GIF animations.

This application offers you MP4 export.

It has a Key Frame animation.

You can edit vector graphics only by using this app on your phone.

You can save your favourite feature to re-use it.

You can build your temporal arrangements.

Animation is easy for other fluid motions.

This animation app also supports the electronic image.

Mod Apk Alight Motion 3.8.0: How can you install it from the play store?

Search for the Apk version on your Google search.

Then allow installation from an unknown source from your settings.

Click on install on the Apk version.

Then here you go, enjoy your Apk version of Alight motion’s latest addition.

Conclusion

The app is designed for flawless preparation of your graphic designs and animation patterns, and the perk you are getting is you can download it for free and use its unique features for free.

Leave your comment below regarding Mod Apk Alight Motion 3.8.0.

