Mousehunt NFT {Dec 2021} Read What Market Trend Says!

Do you want to try your hands on Mousehunt NFT? Read this article, as it will inform you of each detail you need to accomplish your goals.

The craze of playing online games has increased at a rapid pace, especially after the 2020 pandemic. The new revolutionary game in the Brazil “Mousehunt Heroes NFT” is introduced and works as the heroes and Villains in the castle. It was built by Unreal Engine.

Despite the enjoyment, the game is also backed with NFTs that give pleasure and add value to your game. So, check the details of Mousehunt NFT.

About Mousehunt Heroes

Mousehunt is a kick-ass game to win the universe. It is one of the fantastic games in Brazil that helps you claim extreme fun without worries. Here players will team like heroes and villains and as the castle’s architects. This sets the new standards in the game, as its theme is pretty different and provides you the real value you need.

As a player, your job is to play with skills and stats. The best is if you die in the game, your game will not be over; you can play as a ghost. Also, NFTs abilities launched yesterday, 21 December 2021.

How to become a part of Mousehunt NFT ?

If you want to be a part of this exclusive game, then get ready to join the Genesis event. Yesterday, 21st December, NFT $MHT was released and available on the pancake swap. To join this new venture, the GENESIS WHITELIST event is organized starting 25th December.

However, the Genesis event registration was started on the 16th of December till the 21st of December. If you have not registered there yet, check the official website and availability. Also, the sale of $MHT will be started, so skyrocket your bag and buy a token to earn massive profits in the upcoming time.

What is the current value of $MHT?

Mousehunt NFT displayed as $MHT, and here are the stats.

Price- $2.49

Market cap- No data

Fully diluted value- $235, 780, 961, 146

Circulating supply- No data

Max supply- 100, 000, 000 MHT

Total supply- 100, 000, 000 MHT

Trading volume- $17,183,815.96

Market Rank- #2825

Who is the founder of MHT?

MHT is a trending token these days that is not only helping to give ultimate fun but also good to secure the token value that you have been collecting while playing. Let us look at the team below and find its legitimacy.

CEO- Pedro Camacho

Andres Bilbao- Seed Advisor

Blockchain Marketing- Caio Jahara

Blockchain technology- Antonio Viggiano

Mousehunt NFT is powered by big companies such as Binance Smart chain, Unreal, and more. For more details, read here

The Bottom Line

So, you have checked everything about the $MHT token. You know that crypto and online gaming have become new to earn with fun. If you are also looking for ways to make money online, playing can be a new choice. This would relax your brain and keep you motivated, as you are earning and playing both. However, while doing this, you need to check every detail

What’s your opinion on Mousehunt NFT? Will you invest in it? Drop your thoughts in the comment box.

