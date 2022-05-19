Mozila.in Reviews {May} Is This Site Scam Or Legitimate?

This article contains legitimate Mozila.in Reviews about the online portal that offers multiple products.

Do you want to know why people are questioning Mozila.in store? Nowadays, buyers from worldwide can order pin to plane in just one click as everything is available on the ecommerce sites. Moreover, there are such online websites presented where wide categories of items are available under a single roof, so today, we have decided to expose one of the websites named Mozila.in.

The website is currently targeting the wide customer base of India to strengthen the establishment of its business. However, some people on the internet found inquiring in the website. For this reason, we have introduced these Mozila.in Reviews.

More information about Mozila.in

The website’s interiors indicate that the website is designed to satisfy every need of a household and an individual since the store trades in a diversified range of products, including electronics, bags, chairs, sofas, speakers, bicycles, etc. Furthermore, the website offers a branded and exclusive collection of up to 90% off. In addition, shoppers will find detailed descriptions of each product, including its specifications and features.

Besides that, the products are published under separate headings and pages to save the shopper’s time. However, several people on the internet found asking the questions like Is Mozila.in Legit or an unauthentic portal.

Features of the ecommerce site

Website URL- Mozila-in.myshopify.com

Newsletter- Published

Estimated shipping period- Deliver will take up to 5-7 business days

Refund validity- No estimated period is specified

Payment ways-American Express, VISA, MasterCard, and Diners Club

Products- Electronics items, bicycles, chairs, sofa, etc

Physical location- First Floor, 154 , Vasundhara Colony, House

KOLKATA 110001, India

Shipping fees- No shipping amount is specified

Product exchange policy- Takes up 30 working days

Social media icons- Icons are mentioned

Email address- mozilastore6810@gmail.com

Contact number- +9178645293284



Indeed, every interested shopper is advised to read these Mozila.in Reviews to gather up some information regarding the site’s goal.



Advantages of placing the orders on the site

Each item holds a well-defined description and HD-quality images.

Customers can directly reach for help through telephone and email assistance.

Under the single roof wide range of items are available.

The expensive and renowned brand products are available at 90% off.

Disadvantages of placing the orders on the site

Customer feedback is missing from the website.

Multiple addresses are presented on the website, which is creation suspicion.

Inappropriate information is published under the site’s introduction profile.

Is Mozila.in Legit?

It is incredibly important to avoid judging the website based on its exteriors and interiors since there are countless scam websites presented in the online world that steal the data and images from the legit portals and impersonate the entire look to provide a legit feel to the shoppers to implements their scamming motives. Therefore, shoppers are advised to stay cautious and alert before selecting any e-store as their final shopping destination.

Here are some checkpoints that will help you identify the site’s motives.

Shoppers reviews- It is a fact no shopper’s feedback is published on the official website, but from the online sources, we have obtained negative Mozila.in Reviews .

Domain creation date- In the investigation, we discovered that the website was registered on 03/03/2006.

Social media connection- The social media icons are presented on the official portal, but no useful links are published on the website.

Domain expiration date- The site’s domain will expire within two months, on 03/02/2024.

Trust index rank- The intelligent software indicated that the website is 100% secured.

Impersonated content- The content mentioned under the product description and introduction page is copied.

Trust index score- Out of 100%, the trust score site has obtained a 25% score.

Address reliability-The address is not valid since multiple addresses are specified on the portal.

Shopper’s Mozila.in Reviews

At first look, the website seems highly impressive since it holds a wide collection of products and has an attractive outlook. Unfortunately, the portal lacks a review page; hence, no shopper’s feedback is obtained from the website.

But, from the online sources, many shoppers have posted their comments under videos and said the site is a fraud. Besides that, those who want their money back through paypal can read it here.

Conclusion

We scrutinized both the parameters and concluded that electronics and other household product offering websites’ authenticity is questionable since the site has obtained disappointing results Mozila.in Reviews from its shoppers. Consequently, interested shoppers are recommended to research well before reaching any final verdict. Find here the ways to avoid the risk of credit card fraud.

Are you interested in ordering from this portal? Then share your remarks with us.